Siemba Executive Kiran Elengickal Named to CRN® 2026 Channel Chiefs List, Reinforcing Company's Channel-First Cybersecurity Leadership

Recognition highlights Siemba's rapid ecosystem expansion and its role enabling partners to deliver next-generation Continuous Threat Exposure Management

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemba, a leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform specializing in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced that Kiran Elengickal, VP of Global Alliances & Business Development, has been named to the prestigious CRN® 2026 Channel Chiefs list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

The annual list honors influential IT channel leaders who are shaping partner strategy, driving innovation, and helping solution providers succeed in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Kiran Elengickal, Vice President - Global Alliances & Business Development, Siemba

This recognition underscores Siemba's accelerating momentum as it scales a global partner-first ecosystem designed to help enterprises close security exposure gaps through continuous validation rather than periodic assessments.

Driving the Shift From Point-in-Time Testing to Continuous Security Validation

Modern attack surfaces evolve faster than traditional vulnerability management processes can detect and remediate risks. Siemba's platform addresses this challenge by enabling partners to deliver automated, continuous security validation across external, cloud, and internal environments through a unified platform.

By equipping partners with automation, analytics, and integrated testing capabilities, Siemba empowers them to:

Deliver high-margin recurring security services

Shorten customer remediation cycles

Replace manual assessments with scalable automation

Provide proactive risk visibility to enterprise clients

This approach transforms partners from transactional vendors into long-term strategic security advisors.

Siemba Platform Capabilities

Siemba's unified CTEM platform combines AI-driven automation and analytics to deliver measurable security outcomes:

Automated Penetration Testing: Continuous testing across networks, applications, and cloud environments





Continuous testing across networks, applications, and cloud environments Exposure Discovery & Risk Prioritization: Identify and rank threats based on business impact





Identify and rank threats based on business impact Vulnerability Validation & Analytics: Reduce false positives with intelligence-driven validation





Reduce false positives with intelligence-driven validation Continuous Threat Reporting: Provide partners and enterprises with real-time, actionable insights

Trusted by leading MSSPs, consultancies, and technology partners, the platform reduces operational complexity while maximizing security effectiveness.

Executive Leadership Driving Global Channel Growth

Kiran Elengickal's recognition reflects his leadership in designing and executing Siemba's global alliances strategy, including partner enablement frameworks, co-selling initiatives, and ecosystem expansion across solution providers, MSSPs, consultancies, and technology partners.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our partner community and our shared mission to modernize cybersecurity delivery," said Kiran Elengickal. "At Siemba, we built not just a platform but a partner-centric growth engine that enables organizations worldwide to continuously validate their security posture and reduce risk with confidence."

"Kiran's leadership exemplifies the strategic mindset required to scale a global partner ecosystem in today's threat landscape," said Kannan Udayarajan, CEO & Co-Founder, Siemba. "His ability to align innovation, partner success, and customer outcomes has been instrumental in positioning Siemba as a trusted platform for organizations seeking continuous, intelligence-driven security validation."

Under his leadership, Siemba has accelerated partner adoption, strengthened global alliances, and expanded its ecosystem footprint across multiple regions and industries.

A New Standard for Partner-Led Cybersecurity

Siemba's partner ecosystem is structured to maximize partner profitability and scalability through a comprehensive program that includes:

Tiered partner benefits and margin incentives

Technical enablement and certification pathways

Joint go-to-market and co-marketing initiatives

Streamlined deal registration

Integrated product and services delivery

This ecosystem-driven model aligns with broader industry trends recognizing that partner-led engagement is essential to helping enterprises navigate complex security environments.

"CRN's Channel Chiefs list recognizes the industry's most forward-thinking channel leaders," said a representative from The Channel Company. "These executives demonstrate outstanding commitment to building programs that empower partners and drive innovation across the IT channel."

Momentum Across the Cybersecurity Market

Siemba's Channel Chiefs recognition follows a year of strong growth and ecosystem expansion, as organizations increasingly seek solutions capable of continuously identifying, validating, and prioritizing threats across their attack surface.

The company's unified platform combines automated penetration testing, exposure discovery, vulnerability prioritization, and risk validation into a single solution, enabling partners to deliver measurable security outcomes while reducing operational complexity for customers.

About CRN® Channel Chiefs

The CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights top IT channel executives who are dedicated to building partner programs, strengthening alliances, and accelerating solution provider success. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, channel influence, and commitment to the partner ecosystem.

About Siemba

Siemba is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform specializing in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). By combining automation, advanced analytics, and continuous validation, Siemba helps organizations proactively identify and remediate security gaps before they can be exploited. The company operates with a channel-first philosophy, empowering partners worldwide to deliver scalable, next-generation cybersecurity outcomes.

