Siemens & Salesforce team up to accelerate servitization and drive manufacturing profitability

Siemens and Salesforce are collaborating to help manufacturers increase service efficiency and create new revenue streams

Teamcenter Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) app connects Siemens' leading Teamcenter Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and Service Cloud, enabling integrated, cross discipline collaboration that drive digital transformation

The new AI-based SaaS integration helps manufacturers build feedback loops between service execution and product development, enabling continuous innovation

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today the new Teamcenter® SLM app on Salesforce AppExchange. Developed by Siemens in collaboration with Salesforce, the app connects product engineering and product service operations by bringing together the Teamcenter Service Lifecycle Management solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud . This new app enables manufacturers to adopt more service-centric business models, improve the customer experience and increase service revenue.

Developed by Siemens in collaboration with Salesforce, the Teamcenter® SLM app connects product engineering and product service operations by bringing together the Teamcenter Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software with Salesforce Service Cloud.

"Siemens and Salesforce are coming together to enable manufacturers to connect to their customers in whole new ways through this innovative integration of service lifecycle and customer relationship platforms," said Zvi Feuer, Senior Vice President of Digital Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Through our new collaboration with Salesforce, we're helping manufacturers move to servitization through a closed loop integration that brings together product knowledge with the full customer story. The app delivers an enhanced customer service experience that can revolutionize service operations, foster collaboration between engineering and service teams and drive enhanced customer satisfaction - by delivering the right information at the right time in a single, centralized location."

Benefits of the new Teamcenter SLM app include improving operational efficiency through a better first-time-fix ratio, reducing the cost of service and helping to improve alignment between sales and service efforts. Equipped with the right asset information, tools and inventory, service teams can improve the customer service experience and drive revenue growth.

The app also gives greater visibility for technicians and field staff into customer asset information alongside the graphically rich product data, managed in Teamcenter – helping service activities to complete successfully the first time. With access to Einstein, Salesforce's AI technology, the app can scan knowledge articles created from service plans authored in Teamcenter to help find resources and solutions. With easy access to service data, manufacturers can drive continuous product improvement as lessons learned through service events become part of each asset's digital twin.

"We're excited to partner with Siemens to help manufacturers increase efficiency, provide better service, and open new revenue streams," said Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing and Automotive, Salesforce. "By bringing together Salesforce, which is powered by real-time data and AI, with Siemens' Teamcenter service lifecycle management, we can help advance digital transformation across the sector and empower manufacturers to deliver better service while generating new revenue streams."

The Teamcenter SLM app is available now on Salesforce AppExchange. To learn more about how Siemens is working with Salesforce to bring new opportunities to manufacturers, drive digital transformation and accelerate the servitization of manufacturing, visit https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/service-lifecycle-management/2024/01/11/plm-connected-with-crm-for-customer-centric-servitization/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

