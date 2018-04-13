Siemens' 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Siemens AG's (Munich, Germany) slate of U.S.-based projects is dominated by the booming U.S. market for natural gas development, where the engineering giant is servicing multiple projects in every geographic region. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $8 billion in active U.S. projects involving Siemens, more than 86% of which is attributed to the 10 highest-valued projects. About 30% of the total is nearing or under construction.
Within this article: Details on the 10 highest-valued projects in the U.S. involving Siemens, including those for major companies such as Pure Energy Resources LLC, CME Energy LLC, EmberClear Corporation, Champion Processing Incorporated, American Power Ventures LLC and Pattern Energy Group.
