Acquisition enables customers to more easily add design-specific reliability verification and analysis to integrated circuit (IC) design flows

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Insight EDA Inc., an EDA software company delivering groundbreaking circuit reliability solutions to many of the world's leading integrated circuit (IC) design teams.

Siemens acquires Insight EDA to expand Calibre integrated circuit reliability verification offering

Insight EDA's technology identifies and helps address design specific potential circuit reliability failure areas, bolstering the confidence of design engineers in achieving first-pass silicon success. Circuit reliability is a fast-growing market for IC design and Siemens' Calibre® PERC™ software is a market leader for manufacturing reliability sign-off software delivering new checking functionalities previously unattainable with traditional verification tools.

Insight EDA has been a pioneer in the use of EDA automation to address design specific circuit reliability, bringing in new and more efficient circuit reliability analysis use models to the industry. The addition of the Insight EDA technology to Siemens' Calibre PERC product portfolio is anticipated to empower chip designers with an end-to-end circuit reliability solution.

"The acquisition of Insight EDA accelerates our circuit reliability verification roadmap and underscores Siemens' continued commitment to delivering world-class EDA solutions," said Michael Garcia-Buehler, vice president, product management, Calibre Design Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The addition of Insight EDA to Siemens' Calibre PERC product line further enables design engineers to create design specific reliability checks and analysis."

"Joining Siemens is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Insight EDA team and our technologies," said Jesse Newcomb, CEO. "Until this point, we've been focused on meeting the needs of a select group of customers, but now as part of Siemens EDA, we look forward to bringing our solutions to the global semiconductor ecosystem."

Insight EDA was formed in 2008, and since that time has served a worldwide customer base with analog / mixed signal and transistor level custom digital design flows. Terms of the transaction, which closed on November 1, 2023, were not disclosed.

To learn more about Siemens' Calibre portfolio and what the acquisition of Insight EDA means for Siemens' IC design customers, visit: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/calibre-design/reliability-verification/

