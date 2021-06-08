Siemens acquires proFPGA product family from PRO DESIGN to expand industry-leading IC verification portfolio

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the recent announcement of its next-generation Veloce™ hardware-assisted verification system for integrated circuits (ICs), Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement with Germany-based PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH to acquire its proFPGA product family of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) desktop prototyping technologies. The proFPGA product line has a track record of enabling more than 100 customers to 'shift left' in their critical hardware and software verification tasks, enabling faster time-to-market.

Bringing the proFPGA technology and team in-house can allow Siemens to more fully integrate and optimize the scalable, high-performance prototyping platform for lab and desktop environments into its Veloce hardware-assisted verification system.

Through a prior OEM relationship with PRO DESIGN, proFPGA technology is already part of Siemens' Xcelerator™ portfolio as part of its world-class suite of electronic design automation (EDA) IC verification offerings. Bringing the proFPGA technology and team in-house can allow Siemens to more fully integrate and optimize the scalable, high-performance prototyping platform for lab and desktop environments into its Veloce hardware-assisted verification system.

"Our acquisition of the proFPGA business is motivated by our growing success serving the needs of the world's leading processor and SoC creators, who demand a full suite of verification solutions tailored to their use-cases, from IP to sub-system to SoC," said Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D., senior vice president, IC Verification, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The addition of proFPGA for desktop prototyping rounds out our Veloce Primo enterprise prototyping and Veloce Strato+ emulation solutions. We can address the full spectrum of our customers' need to have fast verification cycles available under a single, unified software programming model."

PRO DESIGN will continue to operate as an independent company and a provider of electronic engineering and manufacturing services (E²MS), offering consulting, development, layout and prototyping as well as volume production services. The company's main emphasis remains on providing its customers with FPGA-based solutions and PCIe boards for high-performance computing applications, targeting a variety of end-markets.

"With over 1,900 systems across 120 active customers in 15 countries, proFPGA technology provides a strong position for Siemens to continue to rapidly gain market share in the prototyping market segment, capitalizing on the growing use of prototyping across datacenter, 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive and internet of things (IoT) applications," said Gunnar Scholl, director of proFPGA Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "This transaction allows PRO DESIGN to remain focused on continuing to invest in and serve its E²MS business customers to the fullest extent, while allowing the proFPGA product family to grow in line with the expanded presence that Siemens has in the EDA market."

Siemens' acquisition of PRO DESIGN'sproFPGA product family has closed. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €55.3 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software