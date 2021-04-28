Siemens acquires TimeSeries to help customers speed digital transformation through increased adoption of low-code

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire TimeSeries, a leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Mendix partner. TimeSeries has significant expertise in the development of vertical apps built on the Mendix™ low-code platform, which will help Siemens accelerate digital transformation by increasing adoption of low-code and offering new apps including smart warehousing, predictive maintenance, energy management, remote inspections and more. The industry-leading Mendix low-code platform is the cloud foundation for Siemens' Xcelerator™ portfolio of integrated software and services.

The TimeSeries apps, combined with Siemens’ industrial expertise and go-to-market reach, can enable customers across the full spectrum of industries to utilize the power of low-code and the Mendix platform even faster.

"The addition of TimeSeries to Siemens will help our customers and partners get to value with low-code even faster," said Derek Roos, CEO & co-founder, Mendix. "We're equipping enterprises with cutting-edge digital capabilities to help them elevate how they conduct business and deliver rich, engaging experiences. The TimeSeries team brings deep expertise in developing SaaS solutions for a range of verticals, and I'm excited to welcome them to Siemens."

TimeSeries will expand capabilities that can help enterprises and ISVs everywhere accelerate their digitalization efforts using the Mendix platform. Through bespoke industry apps and best practices, templates and re-useable components that leverage advanced technologies — including AI, intelligent process automation, multiexperience, state-of-the-art UI design, multi-cloud, and more — Siemens will be able to deliver better experiences to customers, employees, and suppliers.

"Since our acquisition of Mendix in 2018, we have continued to see how this powerful low-code platform is a game changer for companies across every industry," said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The addition of TimeSeries to Siemens will enable us to significantly expand the development of new apps, increase adoption of our low code platform and grow the Xcelerator ecosystem."

Since 2012, TimeSeries has been developing industry-specific applications for industries including manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and banking and financial services. Their configurable app templates capture industry best practices and solve repeatable problems, and can be quickly and easily customized to the needs of individual enterprises. These apps, combined with Siemens' industrial expertise and go-to-market reach, can enable customers across the full spectrum of industries to utilize the power of low-code and the Mendix platform even faster.

"From the start, TimeSeries has been focused on solving our customers' challenges by bringing together the best people and latest technologies and pushing that to the limit. Now, as part of Siemens, we're excited to bring the power of pre-built and customizable low-code solutions to more industries," said Erik Gouka, CEO, TimeSeries. "Joining Siemens Digital Industries Software will unlock huge new opportunities for us, and we're looking forward to help even more companies digitally transform."

TimeSeries has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Canada.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

