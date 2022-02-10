Siemens adds intelligence-based design to Xcelerator portfolio with latest release of NX

"In the latest revision of NX, Siemens Digital Industries Software has smoothly woven topology optimization design from requirements, through to component generation, additive manufacturing, and final machining by leveraging their convergent modeling and automated model-based definition authoring for PMI generation together with task-based collaboration." said Dr. Ken Versprille, Executive Consultant, CIMdata. "Users will welcome the effortless user interface that guides stakeholders through each step of the process."

Highlights of the new release of NX software include:

The new NX Topology Optimizer helps to create parts based purely on functional and design space requirements, resulting in fully editable convergent bodies that would be almost impossible to design and engineer manually. Inevitable design changes can be quickly made, optimizations and any downstream features updated automatically – saving time, effort and maximizing reuse of intelligence design and engineering data.

helps to create parts based purely on functional and design space requirements, resulting in fully editable convergent bodies that would be almost impossible to design and engineer manually. Inevitable design changes can be quickly made, optimizations and any downstream features updated automatically – saving time, effort and maximizing reuse of intelligence design and engineering data. The Design Space Explorer combines design space exploration with generative engineering to help designers automatically optimize a design against multiple objectives. Design engineers define the optimization problem with all parameters, constraints, and objectives in place and NX uses Simcenter™ HEEDS™ software to conduct multi-objective parameter optimization, providing the designer immediate set of viable design alternatives to consider that would have otherwise required a simulation specialist.

combines design space exploration with generative engineering to help designers automatically optimize a design against multiple objectives. Design engineers define the optimization problem with all parameters, constraints, and objectives in place and NX uses Simcenter™ HEEDS™ software to conduct multi-objective parameter optimization, providing the designer immediate set of viable design alternatives to consider that would have otherwise required a simulation specialist. Increased Artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) in the Selection Prediction and Select Similar commands uses shape recognition to quickly identify geometrically similar components, while the NX Voice Command Assist allows the user to invoke commands, navigate multi-level menus and operations as well as teach the system words or phrases to carry out common tasks. Ask NX "Have we done something like this before?" and it will carry out a Shape Search using Siemens' Geolus ® technology.

in the commands uses shape recognition to quickly identify geometrically similar components, while the NX Voice Command Assist allows the user to invoke commands, navigate multi-level menus and operations as well as teach the system words or phrases to carry out common tasks. Ask NX "Have we done something like this before?" and it will carry out a Shape Search using Siemens' Geolus technology. Lattice structures within NX can now be optimized using Siemens' Simcenter 3D simulation to derive the optimal lattice structure in a singular environment - eliminating the multiple design analysis steps required traditionally. Elsewhere, Part Orientation Optimization brings nesting of parts (and their associated supports) within a machine build area along with integrated cloud-based orientation optimization processes to find the optimal build orientation for reduced thermal distortion. Siemens continues to deliver advanced capabilities in additive manufacturing that are designed to help our customers optimize their overall design and manufacturing processes.

"With each new release of NX, Siemens is pushing the barriers of what product development systems are capable of," said Bob Haubrock, Senior Vice President Product Engineering Software, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Our shift to continuous releases of NX is proving incredibly popular with our community – enabling us to deliver industry leading capabilities more quickly than before. This means providing access to new tools and technologies so they can be applied to our customers' design, engineering and manufacturing challenges to help them overcome them more quickly. We continue to improve the core tools our customers rely on every day, with over 1,200 customer enhancement requests delivered in this release."

For additional information about the latest release of Siemens' NX, watch the Youtube Premiere event on February 10, 2022 from 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time – it will also remain available to view at any time and can be embedded where required.

