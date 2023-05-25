Siemens AG and Paessler AG strengthen their partnership in industrial environments

Paessler PRTG as an essential part of Siemens' Lifecycle Management Suite

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens and Paessler announce that Paessler PRTG monitoring software will be used as the monitoring solution of the Siemens Lifecycle Management Suite (LMS).

Helmut Binder of Paessler and Daniel Leese of Siemens agree on ongoing collaboration.

At the Hannover Fair in Germany, Siemens and Paessler strengthened their association in the industrial space with the confirmation that Paessler PRTG is an essential part of Siemens' Lifecycle Management Suite (LMS). Daniel Leese, product manager of the Lifecycle Management Suite at Siemens explains the role of PRTG in the Lifecycle Management Suite, "With Paessler's PRTG, we will extend our Lifecycle Management Suite by a state-of-the-art IT/OT online monitoring solution. This allows our customers to automatically generate a Reactive Maintenance Work package." As a result, IT and OT monitoring data and alarms from PRTG can be easily integrated into the workflows and processes of engineers and technicians.

This development builds on the partnership between Siemens and Paessler. Both companies already worked together in the past, but now they are taking their relationship to a strategic level to leverage the strengths of Siemens and PRTG in the industrial sphere.

Paessler PRTG and Siemens Industrial Automation DataCenter (IADC)

PRTG is already used with Siemens' Industrial Automation DataCenter (IADC), which can be maintained by LMS. It monitors the various components of the IADC, displays the collected monitoring data in dashboards, and alerts system administrators of any failures. This helps to ensure the excellent performance and uninterrupted operation of the data center. Furthermore, PRTG provides LMS with transparency across IT and OT.

Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler, highly values the ongoing trust that Siemens has shown in Paessler PRTG monitoring software. "It is an honor that a world-class company like Siemens, with its reputation for innovation and quality, has chosen our Paessler PRTG monitoring solution to complement their industrial offerings," Helmut Binder said. "This highlights not only the versatility and reliability of our monitoring software but also the value it delivers in industrial settings."

In recent years, Paessler has extended its monitoring focus beyond IT and into the world of OT and IIoT and is already monitoring industrial infrastructure across the world. Paessler took another step into OT by releasing Paessler PRTG OPC UA Server, a product extension that provides supervisory and control systems (like SCADA) with monitoring and alarm data from PRTG.

ABOUT SIEMENS AG

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide.

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

