Siemens and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate 20 years of innovation

"With Siemens, we've got the digital backbone that lets us turn ideas into reality faster than ever. Their tools give our engineers the freedom to innovate, adapt and stay agile, which in Formula 1 can be the difference between winning and losing. It's a partnership that continues to push us to new heights every season," said Christian Horner, CEO and team principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Since 2004, Oracle Red Bull Racing has built its engineering infrastructure on the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. Since then, the team has effectively managed logistical challenges, increased design complexity and the growing number of parts and the thousands of engineering changes per year, as well as improved manufacturing repeatability.

Today, Red Bull Technology uses Siemens Xcelerator and the world's most comprehensive digital twin technology to thrive under the immense pressure of the Formula 1 racing season to design, iterate and manufacture the cars and continue to drive the team's success on the racetrack.

"Working with Red Bull Racing from day one has been an incredible journey, both personally and professionally. I started as an engineer at Siemens, supporting their vision, and 20 years later, I'm proud to see how our collaboration has helped drive their success," said Ben Sheath, vice president and managing director, UK & Ireland, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Watching Red Bull Racing become a powerhouse in Formula 1, knowing Siemens' technology has been a key part of that, fills me with immense pride. It's a partnership built on pushing boundaries, and I'm thrilled to have been part of it every step of the way."

From reinventing how quickly engineering change can be executed and managed to adoption of the latest product engineering technology that supports rapid part design, composite part development and wire harness engineering, Siemens Xcelerator has enabled the team to digitally transform its processes.

The team is continuously designing, manufacturing and even additively manufacturing parts both at its technical center and at trackside in between races. When combined with the team's focus on measurable performance and data-driven targeting of incremental improvements based on real-time actionable insights, Siemens Xcelerator helps the team technical leadership in engineering, manufacturing and continuing success on the track.

Key Facts: Siemens Digital Industries Software and Oracle Red Bull Racing technical partnership

Oracle Red Bull Racing rely on Siemens' comprehensive digital twin technology, enabled by the Siemens Xcelerator, to design, test, prove out and manufacture the championship winning cars at the incredibly fast pace that Formula 1 demands.





The team has seen a 300 percent improvement in part design cycle time using Siemens' NX™ software for product engineering. The software's complex shape modeling capabilities have also made design for aerodynamics throughput 1,000 percent quicker per iteration.





With approximately 10,000 unique parts per car, the team uses Teamcenter® software to manage different, specific car configurations required by each track across the globe and has helped reduce sign off times of design changes from weeks to hours.





Oracle Red Bull Racing's engineering team carries out thousands of design changes, all managed and released per racing season, with approximately 10,000 unique parts per car tracked, using Teamcenter.





The team reduced design time from two weeks to two days using generative design capabilities in NX to create optimized designs for structural support and cooling components.





Composite design and manufacture supported by Siemens' Fibersim™ portfolio enables a 30 percent design-to-delivery improvement in time scales.





The engineering team created a custom seat that supported each driver in the optimal position, reducing fatigue and improving control during races by using a combination of Simcenter™ software, NX and Fibersim.

To learn more about how Oracle Red Bull Racing is using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to continue its success in Formula 1, visit: www.siemens.com/oracle-red-bull-racing

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software