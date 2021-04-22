Siemens Digital Industries Software partners with Siemens Energy to simulate next generation of energy systems

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced the adoption of Simcenter™ software as the core simulation technology for the Generation Division of Siemens Energy AG in developing its next generation energy systems. Siemens Energy's Generation Division has long partnered with Siemens Digital Industries Software for design and simulation and now, through expanded use of the Simcenter portfolio, the company has adopted a new approach to simulation that is reducing time to market and improved reliability.

Siemens Energy can use Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software to visualize metal temperatures in a turbine blade, predicted using conjugate heat transfer simulation.

"Siemens Digital Industries Software and the Generation Division of Siemens Energy share more than the name Siemens – we are both committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to more efficiently deliver the most reliable solutions to our customers," said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, Senior Vice President of Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We thank Siemens Energy for selecting Simcenter, part of the Xcelerator portfolio, as their simulation platform as they develop the next generation of sustainable, reliable and affordable energy systems."

The collaboration is fostering concurrent multiple-disciplinary optimization that encompasses feature-based geometry, reacting flow, conjugate heat transfer, and automated dataflow between analyses. This effort has resulted in increased product efficiency, longer life, and lowered emissions. The shift has enabled the Generation Division of Siemens Energy to manage the transition from historical methods and tools to new methods and applications, providing an integrated data flow across the design chain by breaking down discipline silos. It has also enabled a deeper, more engaged relationship between software developers and designers.

To bring concurrent engineering vision into focus, wide-ranging tools have been used that include Simcenter™ 3D software for parametric feature based geometric models and nonlinear structural analysis including consideration of material creep; HEEDS™ software for automated simulation workflows; Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software for combustion and thermal analysis; and the extendable NX™ software environment with connectors for integrated design tools.

"Through increased use of robust design methodologies for innovative trusted product designs, improved simulation workflows for product R&D effectiveness and use of advanced physics-based simulation for early critical design decisions, Simcenter is enabling the Generation division of Siemens Energy to deliver more reliable products to our customers, more quickly," said Paul Garbett, Director of Engineering, Large Gas Turbine Modules, Siemens Energy, Generation Division.

