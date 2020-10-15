Siemens Energy Selects Librestream to Help Enhance Worker Safety & Productivity Through Remote Services

"Librestream has almost 20 years of remote collaboration experience in the industrial market, which is evident in the depth of their platform and global customer footprint," shared Laura Anderson, Head of Controls and Digitalization at Siemens Energy. "We require a partner that is capable of meeting the strict security requirements of our market and can immediately deliver access to remote experts, content and procedures across every environment. Equally as important, we need a partner with an aligned vision and product roadmap that builds on our leadership position and guides our customers into the future of the connected worker."

Siemens Energy is deploying the Connected Worker solution across its thousands of field service workers as well as external contractors who together service thousands of global energy and power customers. The partnership with Librestream also enables Siemens Energy to directly offer the Connected Worker solution to its customer base. Using this solution, teams can remotely inspect, diagnose, and maintain equipment such as industrial steam and gas turbines, onshore and offshore oil and gas platforms and plant instrumentation and controls. Benefits include faster resolution time, increased productivity and worker safety, and higher uptime for customers.

John Bishop, CEO at Librestream, stated, "We greatly value our partnership and are honored to be selected for the Siemens Energy Connected Worker solution. This partnership brings together two best-in-classes companies and addresses a growing requirement to digitally enable frontline workers at asset-intensive companies for greater productivity and safety coupled with critical field insights and cost efficiencies. We look forward to continuing the digital worker journey with Siemens Energy."

The package includes the full Librestream Onsight platform including remote expert assistance, digital workflow procedures, workspace document management, artificial intelligence capabilities, and specialty field inspection hardware. The Librestream solution also integrates with Microsoft Teams to quickly extend and streamline collaboration throughout Siemens Energy.

Siemens Energy's Connected Worker solution includes the following Librestream components:

Remote expert collaboration optimized for challenging field environments

Artificial intelligence such as Computer Vision object recognition with integrated IoT data

Digital workflow procedures and document management to guide, capture and distribute tribal knowledge

Specialty field hardware including the Onsight Hub adapter and Onsight Cube, an Ex-certified thermal imaging wearable

Integration with collaboration system such as Microsoft Teams to streamline communications throughout the organization

Visit https://librestream.com/products/ for more information on the Librestream platform, or sign up for the Remote Expert Accelerator Program to experience the solution for free.

For more information on the Siemens Connected Worker solution, see https://www.siemens-energy.com/ors

Librestream Press Kit: https://bit.ly/2Imz4dA

About Librestream

Librestream is the pioneer of augmented remote expert technology, a core capability within the Onsight augmented reality platform. Onsight, deployed in over 120 countries, is built for workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments and for the most demanding enterprises. Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including worker safety and productivity, cost savings, reduced emissions, asset uptime gains, and improved customer service delivery. The company has been honored with numerous awards including the R&D100, the Delegates Award at Hazardex 2020, and the Field Service WBR Innovation award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €29 billion in fiscal year 2019. www.siemens-energy.com

