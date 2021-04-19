Siemens Foundation Donates $330,000 to National Alliance for Hispanic Health to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Efforts

"In the Hispanic community a major issue is access to the COVID-19. The funding from Siemens will allow for solutions from bringing vaccines to work sites to making vaccines available in community settings and at times that people can access before and after work. This is critical for Hispanics who represent a significant part of the essential worker workforce," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

"Communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and the work of the Alliance is critical to advancing health equity through vaccine distribution," said David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful to work with the Alliance and their network to support them in their mission."

Aligning with its commitment to advance health equity, this donation is part of a larger national effort by the Siemens Foundation to provide $1.4 million, including funding from the Siemens Healthineers fund of the Siemens Foundation, to five non-profit organizations across the country that provide direct outreach in Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities most impacted by COVID-19.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $130 million in the United States to advance equitable workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math. Its mission is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens' companies. The Foundation is committed to economic, social and racial justice for all in the United States, and together the programs at the Siemens Foundation are narrowing the opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. and igniting and sustaining today's STEM workforce and tomorrow's scientists and engineers.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

