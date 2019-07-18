Siemens Healthineers Named Recipient of 2019 Cultural Vistas Corporate Leadership Award

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural Vistas is pleased to announce that Siemens Healthineers has been named the recipient of its 2019 Corporate Leadership Award for its valuable contributions toward the advancement of international collaboration and skill development through its work-based training programs. This award is the highest honor that Cultural Vistas bestows upon its corporate partners.

"In our work together over the past decade, Siemens Healthineers has consistently represented the very best in international exchange as they strive to train, educate, and prepare the next generation of scientists," said Cultural Vistas President and CEO Jennifer Clinton. "The company is a testament to the multi-faceted value these programs provide to both businesses and individuals around the world."

Siemens Healthineers is one of the world's largest suppliers to the healthcare industry and a leader in medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and health information technology. The company has set a gold standard for immersive learning—providing its international interns and trainees with one-of-a-kind opportunities to hone their skills, gain exposure to state-of-the-art methods, contribute directly to cutting-edge research, and learn alongside the best and brightest minds within the field of medical imaging.

"Siemens Healthineers is honored to be recognized by Cultural Vistas as a distinguished leader in providing meaningful international exchange opportunities in the field of healthcare," said Dorin Comaniciu, PhD, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Siemens Healthineers. "The program has long proven to be mutually beneficial—the trainees contribute to the company their diverse backgrounds and experiences, offering new perspectives and insights about how we can work toward our goal of transforming care delivery and advancing healthcare, while we help to advance their education with valuable, hands-on learning experience."

This year marks 10 years since Cultural Vistas first became an exchange program sponsor of the Siemens Healthineers international internship and training programs. During this time, the company has hosted a diverse group of more than 275 individuals from 30 different countries at 20 different locations throughout the United States, ranging from students satisfying academic requirements to trainees seeking experience for high-level academic positions.

Through its unique array of onboarding practices, Siemens Healthineers actively ensures that international interns and trainees are effectively integrated into its company culture and workplace. Thanks to its various cultural enrichment initiatives and numerous professional development offerings—participants complete their exchange experience with expansive knowledge and exposure in their given field, as well as a well-rounded understanding of the American experience.

Established in 2018, the Cultural Vistas Awards Gala recognizes individuals and institutions for their influence and notable contributions toward the advancement of global skills, leadership development, and cross-cultural understanding. This signature event brings together leaders from across the business, education, government, and diplomatic communities for an evening celebrating the diversity of people, ideas, knowledge, and skills shared through international exchange.

Award recipients will be recognized on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Tribeca Rooftop in Lower Manhattan.

Gala tickets are now available at a special early-bird rate through July 31. All proceeds directly support our efforts to increase access to career-building international experiences.

To purchase tickets and support our mission, please visit: culturalvistas.org/gala.

Cultural Vistas Corporate Leadership Award Recipients

2019 - Siemens Healthineers

2018 - Adobe

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12779776

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Cultural Vistas

Related Links

https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

