Siemens Joins Curiosity Lab Ecosystem To Bring the Future of 5G Electrification to America

The global leader in charging solutions brings the latest in EV infrastructure, leveraging T-Mobile's 5G with American-made materials

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced global leader in EV charging solutions, Siemens, has joined the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem to support bringing 5G electrification to America. Siemens American-built charging stations and infrastructure will be installed at Curiosity Lab leveraging T-Mobile's 5G network as the company continues to evolve its EV charging infrastructure solutions.

"With our eMobility R&D headquarters just across the street, we're thrilled to be supporting Peachtree Corners and joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem alongside so many great partners whose goals are to bring EV infrastructure to the forefront of cities across the country," said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America. "With our community charging their vehicles each day right where we live and work, this will be a great way to continuously evaluate our charging infrastructure as we collectively seek an electrified future."

With both Siemens eMobility R&D hub and the North American Headquarters for Siemens Electrical Products located in Peachtree Corners, Siemens is the city's largest employer and is actively supporting the community with six EV chargers already deployed. These chargers contribute to Peachtree Corners having the largest EV charging hub outside of Metro Atlanta.

"Siemens shares our vision of leveraging the benefits of 5G for the betterment of our communities," said Dave Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile for Government. "We are thrilled to have Siemens joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem, and we are looking forward to working with their team to provide 5G wireless connectivity for this project."

"As one of the leading smart cities in the United States, we are always looking towards the future," said Brian Johnson, City Manager of Peachtree Corners. "The electrification of America is well on its way, and here in Peachtree Corners we are proud to be embracing this technology further with Siemens joining our Curiosity Lab ecosystem. As a global leader in this space, we are honored to have had Siemens' continuous support for our city's adoption of this technology. Expanding their charging infrastructure at Curiosity Lab only strengthens that ongoing support. Together with Siemens, T-Mobile's 5G and our real-world environment, we will be able to continue to improve EV infrastructure for a positive impact towards the future of the electrification of America."

Find out more about Siemens' presence in Peachtree Corners and Atlanta at https://www.siemens.com/us/en/company/siemens-in-the-usa/atlanta.html.

About Siemens Corporation

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $18.6 billion and employs approximately 45,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners