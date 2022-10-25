Siemens launches innovative cloud-native software for electrical design

Siemens' Capital Electra X is a new cloud-native electrical design software as a service offering, targeting small to medium sized businesses

Browser-based solution will enable designers and engineers to create electrical schematics easier and faster, using any device, for a low monthly cost

Based on pioneering technology from the recently acquired Radica Software, a specialist in electrical design software

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced the immediate availability of Siemens' Capital™ Electra™ X, a new cloud-native electrical design software as a service (SaaS) offering aimed at individual electrical designers or small teams that require an affordable yet powerful electrical design solution. Part of the Siemens Xcelerator™ portfolio of software and services, Capital Electra X offers users sophisticated electrical design capabilities with lower cost-of-ownership and shorter time-to-productivity than traditional on-premises solutions.

Capital Electra X allows you to reuse circuits with just a drag and drop, and all symbols and wires will be intelligently renamed. Easily generate reports at any time with just a single click in Capital Electra X, with flexibility to include or exclude fields. Capital Electra X allows you to effectively collaborate with your team by providing a Team Dashboard with easy access to any drawings and edit access permission. Capital Electra X automatically wires your circuits when you place symbols on your drawings

"Many products across multiple industries are differentiated via increasingly sophisticated electrical content, driving rapid adoption of commercial electrical design tools," said Frances Evans, senior vice president, Integrated Electrical Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "However, individual electrical engineers or small design teams often struggle with the higher cost-of-ownership and longer time-to-productivity of more complex enterprise-focused solutions. Instead, a browser-based SaaS solution designed for ease of use, rapid adoption and with minimal training requirements, will enable them to create electrical schematics easier and faster, using any device, for a low monthly cost."

The new Capital Electra X offering is based on pioneering technology from the recently acquired Radica Software Sdn. Bhd., based in Ipoh, Malaysia.

"As a provider of cloud-native electrical CAD, with a proven digital go-to-market model, and over 300 customers across 50 countries, the Radica Software team are proud and excited to join Siemens," said Thomas Yip, CEO, Radica Software. "The combination of the Electra Cloud technology from Radica, bolstered by Siemens' technology, development capacity and global reach, provides the opportunity to better serve the SMB electrical design market with the first fully cloud-native SaaS solution tailored towards individuals and small teams."

"Siemens, with its broad and deep Capital product suite, is a leading solution provider in enterprise electrical design, especially in the automotive, aerospace and off-road vehicle industries," said Chad Jackson, CEO and Chief Analyst, Lifecycle Insights. "Our research has shown that companies of many sizes are building out electrical design competencies to support the development of smart, connected products. With Capital Electra X, Siemens supports small and medium-sized businesses' efforts to incorporate electrical systems into their offerings with power and ease of access. More broadly, this acquisition bolsters the entire Capital suite, allowing Siemens to serve the right solution to those working on products of any complexity and in any stage of growth."

The Capital Electra X offering is available immediately. Further information, including pricing and capabilities, and an option for a 30-day free trial is available at siemens.com/capitalelectrax

Siemens' acquisition of Radica Software closed on July 01, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

