Siemens launches Siemens Opcenter, a new unified portfolio of manufacturing operations management solutions

DETROIT, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today the immediate availability of Siemens Opcenter™ software, a cohesive portfolio of software solutions for manufacturing operations management (MOM). Siemens Opcenter expands on the heritage of Siemens' recognized MOM software by uniting these products in a single, connected cloud-ready portfolio with a harmonized user experience that can help manufacturers meet demands for production efficiency, quality, visibility and reduced time to production.

The new portfolio combines products including Camstar™ software, SIMATIC IT® suite, Preactor, R&D Suite and QMS Professional into a single portfolio that unifies these widely recognized products and leverages synergies between them.

"To innovate and transform their business, industrial companies need to optimize production operations while interacting with engineering, automation, and enterprise systems," said Greg Gorbach, vice president, ARC Advisory Group. "Siemens Opcenter provides the needed functionality and interoperability in a unified offering."

Siemens Opcenter integrates MOM capabilities including advanced planning and scheduling, manufacturing execution, quality management, manufacturing intelligence and performance, and formulation, specification and laboratory management. The new portfolio combines products including Camstar™ software, SIMATIC IT® suite, Preactor, R&D Suite and QMS Professional into a single portfolio that unifies these widely recognized products and leverages synergies between them. A fully web-based, modern, consistent, adaptive and comfortable user interface implemented throughout the Siemens Opcenter portfolio offers a situationally adapted user experience and facilitates the implementation of new capabilities and additional components while reducing training efforts.

Siemens Opcenter adopts an extensibility paradigm which makes it easy to deploy, configure, extend and integrate with other systems across the value chain, including product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and shop floor automation solutions. It provides end-to-end visibility into production, helping enable decision makers to readily identify areas for improvement within product design and associated manufacturing processes, and to make operational adjustments for smoother and more efficient production. Fully enabled for mobility, customers can achieve high levels of operational flexibility and run the same applications on a variety of smart devices. The entire portfolio is cloud-ready and can be deployed on-premise, on the cloud or in combination, providing for potential IT cost reductions and flexible scalability. Siemens Opcenter uniquely supports the digital enterprise, leveraging the digital twins for design, production, and performance.

"Siemens Opcenter is the next logical step given our extensive technological innovation and MOM portfolio evolution," said Rene Wolf, Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations Management Software, at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Bringing these components together as Siemens Opcenter and harmonizing the end user experience with other parts of our Digital Innovation Platform will make it much easier for manufacturers to manage their digital transformation process."

In addition to launching Siemens Opcenter, Siemens also announced a new version of its Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) portfolio: Siemens Opcenter Execution, formerly SIMATIC IT and Camstar. New features in these releases focus on smart devices, mobility, and integration capabilities to optimize data flows and availability.

For further information on Siemens Opcenter, please see www.siemens.com/opcenter.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens Digital Industries Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/plm.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

