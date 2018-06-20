Siemens, Lufthansa and the Pharmaceutical Giant Glaxo, Participants in the Third Edition of IN(3D)USTRY

Amongst the companies which will be taking part in the third edition of IN(3D)USTRY, from 16 to 18 October in Palau 8 at the Montjuïc venue of Fira de Barcelona, the presence of companies who are leaders in their sectors is noteworthy, these include companies such as Siemens, Lufthansa Technik, the maintenance division of the German aeronautics company, as well as the British pharmaceutical industry multinational, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707304/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg )

Therefore, within the framework of IN(3D)USTRY, Siemens will share its strategy for building a global business of additive manufacturing services for the aerospace and automotive industries, through the forthcoming opening of a 3D printing centre in Worcester, in which they have invested 30 million euros. They will demonstrate their advances as users of this technology and also as providers of software and solutions for the automation of 3D printing.

For their part, Lufthansa will be represented by their maintenance division, Lufthansa Technik, one of the first companies to use a laser sintering technique, which permits rapid printing of metallic objects in layers. The company will provide details of 3D.aero, the company which they have set up with Pepperl+Fuchs with the aim of digitalising maintenance workshops in the aerospace industry.

Another of the sectors which will have particular weight at this third edition of IN(3D)USTRY will be the healthcare industry, one of the biggest backers of 3D printing. GlaxoSmithKline will reveal details their project to introduce the production of 100% personalised medications using additive manufacturing, pills with the precise required dosage.

This year the IN(3D)USTRY programme looks beyond 3D and incorporates new industry sectors. It will include a competition between start-ups from the health sector, the AYRI11 industrial robotics congress, with 20 companies offering one hundred conferences and mini courses, Transplast, the subcontracting fair aimed at plastic converter companies, the fourth edition of the Reshape awards focued on "wearable" technology and digital manufacturing, as well as an exhibition area with some fifty companies.

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona