Siemens makes Industrial Data accessible and actionable

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix World 2.0 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software is leveraging the Mendix™ low-code application development platform to help customers across industries build contextual and personalized solutions and help enable data-driven decision-making processes. With the general availability of Mendix Data Hub and new Mendix for Industrial Edge services, Siemens can help customers achieve an end-to-end view of their plants, factories, and systems and provide domain experts with actionable insights through solutions that have been developed with the right data from across the organization. The Mendix platform extends the Xcelerator™ portfolio with the ability to build multi experience apps and share data from any location, on any device, on any cloud or platform, to more quickly realize the benefits of digital transformation.

The new Mendix for Industrial Edge platform empowers factory operators to create custom applications on the Mendix low-code platform that run locally as Edge Apps to collect data, have access to insights in near real-time and provide optimal user experiences to a variety of end users.

"Our vision at Mendix is not only to offer our customers a technology to let them develop applications faster and more efficiently, but to also extend Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio to help realize unprecedented scalability and flexibility for our customers," said Derek Roos, Mendix CEO. "As part of Siemens, we are expanding the Mendix platform to help provide value to our industrial customers by enabling them to get value from their data, be that on a factory floor, across systems of record, or in a field service context."

Enabling Data-Driven Decisioning on the Factory Floor

A key goal for digital transformation is factory automation, which can be slowed down by distance - both physical and organizational - between operational technology (OT) and organizations co-located at factory locations, and IT organizations housed at corporate headquarters. The new Mendix for Industrial Edge platform, announced today at Mendix World Version 2.0, empowers factory operators to create custom applications on the Mendix low-code platform that run locally as Edge Apps to collect data, have access to insights in near real-time and provide optimal user experiences to a variety of end users. The Mendix low-code platform is designed to abstract much of the complexities and expand the talent pool for IoT application development, further empowering OT leaders to address their most pressing issues with limited IT intervention. Business developers, domain engineers and plant operations staff can now create Apps for Siemens Industrial Edge without programming skills. When combined with Siemens' MindSphere®, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens, and other Xcelerator cloud solutions, customers can quickly realize the benefits of a completely integrated edge to cloud experience.

Unlocking, Extending, and Personalizing Data from Core Systems

Disparate legacy systems, containing data in various formats and heritage that supports complex physical models can challenge companies in providing developers and engineers secure access to the right data. To help organizations discover, understand, use, and curate data from across the enterprise, and employ it in software development, business intelligence, and other data-rich applications, Siemens announced availability of the Mendix Data Hub. In conjunction with the Mendix low-code development platform, the Mendix Data Hub can help organizations realize a dramatic decrease in application delivery time, as developers no longer waste time searching for the right data, seeking the right data owner, minding API calls, and securing access to the data they need.

Initially, the Mendix Data Hub will connect to the most common industrial data sources, such as Teamcenter® software and SAP, with future releases expanding support for other common data services and databases, and industry-specific applications. The Mendix Data Hub can also be extended by eQ's eQube® Data-as-a-Service, as part of a newly expanded partnership between Siemens and eQ Technologic, with a rich set of over 60 smart connectors, providing support for industrial data and system integrations.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.

This press release and a press picture is available at

https://sie.ag/32KYYOM

