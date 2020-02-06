Siemens' MindSphere Continues Industrial IoT Momentum

According to Forrester, "MindSphere builds on Siemens' strength in industrial equipment and controllers but isn't limited to interacting with Siemens hardware. The company continues to tell a strong story about the importance of the digital twin, and MindSphere plays a key part in turning this vision into something pragmatic and implementable. MindSphere is well suited to customers with existing investments in the Siemens ecosystem but also deserves the attention of any industrial company interested in tapping Siemens' deep domain knowledge and the experience it's gained from its own internal digital transformation." Download a copy of the report at www.siemens.com/forrester-iiot-wave .

MindSphere helps companies understand data by quickly and securely connecting products, plants, systems and machines to the digital world. By unlocking the wealth of data from every machine and system in a business, MindSphere can transform this data into productive business results using powerful industrial applications with advanced analytics. MindSphere is a secure and scalable industrial end-to-end solution from asset connectivity to actionable business insights utilized to increase productivity and efficiency across the entire enterprise.

"MindSphere has continued to grow and strengthen over the past year, and we now have over 500 MindSphere partners including Microsoft, AWS, Arrow and Alibaba, which has helped fuel success in the Chinese market where we recently launched the partner program," said Ray Kok, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Application Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We are proud to be recognized as a Leader within the Forrester Wave report and will work to build on this momentum to continue to help our customers achieve their goals."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

