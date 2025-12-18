Siemens' new PAVE360 Automotive drives next-generation vehicle development with real-world validation

PAVE360 Automotive empowers automotive manufacturers and suppliers to speed the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with early full-system, virtual integration that mirrors real vehicle hardware and accelerates both application and low-level software development for ADAS, AD and IVI. This removes the need for customers to build their own digital twins before testing software and significantly reducing time to market for critical applications – from months to days.

With vehicle hardware and software complexity rising at an unprecedented rate, development teams face mounting pressure to deliver innovation faster and compete with new market entrants while meeting increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations. Traditional development methodologies are no longer sufficient to manage system-level interdependencies between ADAS, AD and IVI functions - a new approach is required.

"The automotive industry is at the forefront of the software-defined everything revolution and Siemens is delivering the digital twin technologies needed to move beyond incremental innovation and embrace a holistic, software-defined approach to product development," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "PAVE360 Automotive will empower automotive companies to innovate with confidence, agility and scale, to realize the full potential of the SDVs and set the standard for what's possible across all industries."

PAVE360 Automotive: A virtual blueprint for digital twin development

PAVE360 Automotive leverages Siemens' expertise in digital twin technology empowers automakers to:

Jumpstart vehicle systems development from the earliest phases with ADAS, AD and IVI customizable virtual reference designs

from the earliest phases with ADAS, AD and IVI customizable virtual reference designs Unify development, optimize efficiency and increase cloud-based collaboration with a single digital twin for all teams

optimize efficiency and increase cloud-based collaboration with a single digital twin for all teams Customize and scale by adding software, models and external hardware as needed

by adding software, models and external hardware as needed Speed up software development leveraging hardware-like simulation speed of the latest automotive IP, including the new Arm® Zena Compute Subsystem (CSS)

leveraging hardware-like simulation speed of the latest automotive IP, including the new Arm® Zena Compute Subsystem (CSS) Validate with real-world feedback by connecting digital twins to physical hardware and testing in real vehicles

System-level digital twins for SDVs using existing technologies can be complex and time consuming to create and validate. To solve this bottleneck, PAVE360 Automotive delivers a fully integrated, system-level digital twin that can be deployed on day one – reducing the time, effort and cost required to build such environments from scratch.

PAVE360 Automotive using Arm

Following prior collaboration with Arm which resulted in accelerated virtual environments for its Arm Cortex-A720AE in 2024 and Arm Zena Compute Subsystems (CSS) in 2025, Siemens is now further integrating Arm Zena CSS with PAVE360 Automotive to enable the industry to start building on Arm faster and more seamlessly than ever before. Access to Arm Zena CSS in a digital twin environment like PAVE360 Automotive accelerates the development of software by up to two years.

"As vehicles become increasingly AI-defined, automakers and silicon partners need new ways to manage rising complexity without slowing innovation," said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Physical AI Business Unit, Arm. "With Arm Zena CSS available inside Siemens' pre-integrated PAVE360 Automotive environment, partners can not only customize their solutions leveraging the unique flexibility of the Arm architecture but also validate and iterate much earlier in the development cycle, helping them get to market sooner."

Availability

PAVE360 leverages Siemens' Innexis™ software environment combined with supporting technologies to empower users to create system-level digital twins of ADAS, AD and IVI capabilities. Siemens' PAVE360 Automotive is available to key customers, with general availability in February 2026 and will be demonstrated live at CES 2026 in the Auto Hall, January 6–9, 2026. Attendees are invited to experience how Siemens is helping pioneers to deliver the future of automotive innovation. To learn more about Siemens' PAVE360 Automotive, visit https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/pave360/2025/12/18/pave360-automotive-what-is-an-sdv-digital-twin-blueprint-and-why-do-you-need-one/

Note for editors attending CES 2026: Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, will deliver a keynote at CES 2026 to showcase how Siemens is developing AI, digital twin and automation technology to drive real-world impact and usher in a new era of AI-ready manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation. To register, visit CES 2026 registration.

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens' cutting edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software