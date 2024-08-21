Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell Lead ABI Research's Energy Management System Vendors Competitive Ranking

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the solutions offered by eight Energy Management System (EMS) solution providers. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell

Mainstream: Johnson Controls, GE Vernova, ABB, C3.ai

Followers: E.On

"The analysis focused on ten criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria included platform deployment, data connection and collection, data reporting and analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), digital twin adoption, and other innovative platform features. The implementation criteria included market share, geographical reach, solution adaptability, deployment support, and new client engagement," explains Alex McQueen, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Siemens led the competitive ranking overall, closely followed by Schneider Electric in second place and Honeywell in third place. Siemens had strong scores across both the innovation and implementation criteria, ranking first for the innovation criteria due to its adoption of AI and digital twins and extensive connectivity options. Schneider Electric ranked first for the implementation criteria due to its significant market share, extensive global geographical reach, and dedicated deployment support options. Honeywell received high scores for the adaptability of its solution across commercial and industrial settings, high market share, and data analytics capabilities. C3.ai stood out as an innovative vendor with its open architecture and AI-powered solution. The company earned a high score in the AI and digital twin adoption criterion, with its integrated digital twin technology allowing users to visualize and model operations within and across facilities while leveraging continuous AI-based energy monitoring.

"The emergence of AI and other digital technologies is enabling new opportunities throughout the energy system, including for energy management systems. The ability of AI to analyze vast amounts of data is creating huge potential to maximize cost savings, optimize operations, and improve energy efficiency, placing greater value on EMS adoption. Leaders in the EMS space will be those who continue to embrace the benefits and enhance the AI features of their platforms," concludes McQueen.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial and Industrial Energy Management Systems competitive ranking. This report is part of the company's Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

