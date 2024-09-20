Siemens Secures 6,500 SF at San Felasco Tech City in Alachua, Florida

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-developers Mitch Glaeser and Rich Blaser of San Felasco Tech City (SFTC) are pleased to announce Siemens will establish a 6,500 square foot facility in Alachua, Florida. Siemens will occupy space in Phase III of the Tech City development and open their new location at SFTC in Q2 of 2025.

San Felasco Tech City is a premier business park that offers a unique blend of high-tech facilities, green spaces, residential, and a vibrant community environment. Designed to attract top-tier companies, Tech City provides Tenants and residents with access to world-class amenities. The new facility will support Siemens' growing presence in the area, providing a state-of-the-art environment designed to facilitate advanced research, development and collaboration.

For 175 years, Siemens has shaped the world by transforming groundbreaking inventions into innovative technologies that address the challenges of each era, revolutionizing everyday life across the globe. From electrifying factories and digitally transforming entire industries to pioneering safer, more sustainable transportation and advancing medical imaging and diagnostics, Siemens has consistently led the way in building a sustainable future for generations to come.

"Gaining an international tenant like Siemens confirms our vision of building the most sustainable community in the world," said Mitch Glaeser, co-developer of San Felasco Tech City. "Our mixed-use campus, completely run by onsite solar, was the leading reason that impressed them to choose us as a location for their regional facility. We're beyond thrilled for them to call San Felasco Tech City home at this state-of-the-art campus."

Siemens will be joining and serving over 60 innovative companies that call SFTC home. These companies include Vobile Inc., Okito America, Neurotronics, Anamar Environmental Consulting, Inc., IIA Engineering, Nextgen Biologics, Fracture, Novapproach Spine, Momentum Dance, Audiodrome, Daft Cow Brewery and Beaker & Flask just to name a few.

SOURCE San Felasco Tech City