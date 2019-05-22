Siemens Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center Chengdu is officially launched in Chengdu High-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After completion of Siemens Industrial Software Global R&D Center in Chengdu High-tech Zone a year ago, Siemens Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center Chengdu was officially launched at the same location on May 21 this year.

In August 2017, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone signed a contract with Siemens to establish the Siemens Industrial Software Global R&D Center and Siemens Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center Chengdu, with a total scale of about RMB 1 billion. After less than two years of construction, two major centers have been completed and launched successively in Chengdu High-tech Zone. The Center is adjacent to Siemens Industry Automation Products Manufacturing and Development base, Chengdu (SEWC) - Siemens Global Industrial 4.0 benchmark plant, which will introduce a large number of Siemens global expert resources, software and hardware R&D platform, industry knowledge and business practice so as to build the flagship store of digital transformation, upgrading and opening the innovation of Chinese manufacturing industry.

It is reported that Siemens Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center consists of four functional modules: Smart Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Smart Manufacturing Professional Lab, Industry Solution Research Center, and Talent Training Platform. Therein, the Smart Manufacturing Center of Excellence will cover such five links as enterprise product design, production planning, production engineering, production execution and services. The Smart Manufacturing Professional Lab is a window for innovation center to provide the services to the outside world. While providing communication and display, the laboratory resources may be utilized to carry out joint research and practices jointly with universities and enterprises. The Industry Solution Research Center shall provide the digital solutions for specific industries.

It is worth mentioning that the Innovation Center will also develop the smart and digital curriculum system and certification system and cultivate the interdisciplinary talents on smart manufacturing not only knowing the product technology but also understanding the key technologies in digital factory.

"Currently, the global manufacturing industry is facing a new round of industrial transformation. Smart manufacturing, which is characterized by accelerated convergence of information technology and manufacturing, has become a development trend," Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO of Siemens Digital Industry Software, said. "Chengdu has a huge advantage in supporting China's economic strategy development. Grasping industry trends, boosting corporate transformation and take-off, radiating more surrounding areas and even leading the transformation trend in the country, this is the common vision of Siemens and the Chengdu government."

Chengdu is located at the junction of "Silk Road" and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, which is the engine of this city's innovation reform and opening-up, is actively integrating into the "Belt and Road" construction and deeply boosting the opening up to the outside world and international cooperation.

As early as 2011, Siemens (China) Co., Ltd. started the construction of Siemens Industry Automation Products Manufacturing and Development base, Chengdu, in the West Park of Chengdu High-Tech Zone. The base is Siemens' first digital plant outside Germany and a typical representative that Siemens practices "Industry 4.0" digital plant. At present, Siemens Chengdu Plant has been evaluated as one of the nine best factories in the world by the World Economic Forum.

At present, Chengdu High-tech Zone is promoting smart manufacturing as an important measure to promote the transformation, upgrading and high-quality development of the manufacturing industry and accelerating the creation of an excellent ecological environment for smart manufacturing through multi-faceted exertion such as demonstration application, service provider cultivation, R&D innovation and policy guidance and other aspects. In April this year, Chengdu High-tech Zone issued relevant policies to clearly support the region's enterprises around the process-based manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, remote operation and maintenance, personalized customization and other new smart manufacturing model to increase the investment, enterprise implementation of information promotion. The information application enhancement and smart transformation project shall be provided with a subsidy of up to RMB 5 million.

SOURCE Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone