Siemens unveils breakthrough innovations in industrial AI and digital twin technology at CES 2025

Siemens brings Industrial AI to the Edge of the factory floor for secure access to large language models

Aviation startup JetZero chooses Siemens Xcelerator platform to enable development of groundbreaking blended wing aircraft

New "Siemens for Startups" program and collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to democratize industrial technology for small companies

Siemens collaborates with NVIDIA to deliver physically based visualization for product lifecycle management

Siemens and Sony Corporation deliver immersive design using innovative mixed-reality headset and NX Software

LAS VEGAS and MUNICH, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens is showcasing its vision for the future where data, AI and software-defined automation will converge to enable unprecedented flexibility, optimization and continuous improvement across the world's industries, for companies of any size. This ambition is at the heart of Siemens' presence at CES 2025, the world's most influential tech event. Siemens – the global leader in industrial software –demonstrated how its technologies are empowering customers to take bold leaps in industrial innovation.

Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy officer, Siemens AG at CES 2025, Las Vegas Image courtesy of Jet Zero

"Industrial AI is a game-changer that will create significant positive impact in the real world across all industries. Industrial AI allows us to harness the vast amounts of data generated in industrial environments and turn it into insights that drive real business impact. We are adding new industrial AI capabilities across the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to enable our customers to stay competitive, resilient and sustainable in an increasingly complex world," said Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy officer, Siemens AG.

Siemens is bringing Industrial AI directly to the shop floor with the new Siemens Industrial Copilot for Operations, enabling AI tasks to run as close as possible to machines. This facilitates rapid, real-time decision making for shop floor operators and maintenance engineers, boosting productivity, operational efficiency and minimizing downtime. The Siemens Industrial Copilot ecosystem is continuously evolving to offer AI capabilities across the industrial value chain and into sectors including discrete and process manufacturing, infrastructure, and mobility. This suite of copilots can enhance human-machine collaboration across all experience levels, helping to accelerate development times and innovation cycles. The Siemens Industrial Copilot will be integrated with the Industrial Edge ecosystem, which has been enhanced with AI for deploying, operating and managing AI models within the production environment.

JetZero Selects Siemens Xcelerator Platform

During Siemens' press conference at CES 2025, the company announced an agreement with JetZero, a pioneering aviation startup working to build the future of sustainable air travel, to collaborate on the development and production of JetZero's revolutionary blended wing aircraft. The innovative blended wing design aims to improve fuel efficiency by 50 percent, reduce noise and deliver the promise of zero carbon emissions by 2035. JetZero will leverage the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform to design, manufacture and operate their new aircraft.

JetZero is planning to build "Factory of the Future", a new greenfield factory in the United States where they intend to tightly integrate Siemens' automation hardware, software and services to help it achieve its remarkably ambitious vision encompassing electrification, automation and digitalization of both the aircraft and its production. The JetZero aircraft and its associated manufacturing operations will be simulated virtually using comprehensive digital twins – enabling the company to de-risk the manufacturing process, validate the approach and scale processes long before any ground is broken or jets take to the skies.

"Siemens is giving us the confidence to take a leap, not just a step, in revolutionizing air travel," said JetZero CEO Tom O'Leary. "Their digital twin and industrial metaverse technologies will be instrumental in helping us design, build and operate the world's first fully digital aircraft, delivering a better experience for passengers and airlines while also reducing fuel consumption by 50 percent."

Siemens democratizes industrial tech for startups

Siemens' presence at CES also highlighted the company's commitment to enabling startups and companies of all sizes to use its industrial metaverse technologies. Through the new Siemens for Startups program, innovators of any size have access to the intelligence, ecosystems and technologies they need to turn their big ideas into world-changing innovations. Siemens is providing access to venture partnering and clienting services along with dramatically reduced cost access to software and hardware from the Siemens Xcelerator open business platform. In addition, Siemens is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to offer AWS credits, business development resources and access to the AWS Activate program for technical and go-to-market support.

Collaborating with NVIDIA to bring photorealism to PLM

Together with NVIDIA, Siemens announced new additions to the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform, including the Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, which brings large-scale, physically based visualization directly into the product lifecycle management (PLM) system. This capability also enables teams to collaborate in a secure, digital twin environment using their live 3D data, reducing errors and data discrepancies while streamlining workflows and decision-making.

"Our continued collaboration with NVIDIA will be transformative for our customers, empowering them to virtualize and visualize product and plants like never before. Bringing together the best-in-class capabilities of each company, we're equipping customers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, optimize their operations and accelerate their digital transformation," said Koerte.

Enabling immersive engineering with Sony

In collaboration with the Sony Corporation, Siemens is delivering a new solution for immersive engineering that brings together Siemens NX software for product engineering with a breakthrough head-mounted display from Sony to enable content creation for the industrial metaverse. Now available for pre-order and shipping beginning in February, Siemens' new Immersive Engineering toolset brings the power of mixed reality to the product engineering and manufacturing community, enabling high-fidelity mixed reality and 3D-focused collaboration.

"In the era of digital twins, Siemens and Sony have collaborated closely to bring NX Immersive Designer to market. With 4K OLED Microdisplays, intuitive controls and the comfortable design, closely integrated with Siemens' advanced software, we firmly believe this new immersive engineering solution will pave the way for the future of engineering." said Seiya Amatatsu, Incubation Center, XR Technology Development Division, Sony Corporation.

Introducing Designcenter for product engineering

Koerte was joined on stage at CES by Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software, to unveil Siemens' new Designcenter software suite, which brings together its portfolio of design and engineering software including Solid Edge and NX software in one unified offering so that companies of any size can design and collaborate using the industry-leading Parasolid modeling kernel.

"A lot of companies make their design software available to small businesses or to the very largest enterprises. Designcenter is unique in that it is truly open and accessible for everyone – companies of every size can scale with the same solution set, their data in the same format – without interruption," said Hemmelgarn.

Technology to transform the everyday

At the Siemens booth in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Siemens is showcasing how its technology transforms the everyday, for everyone, through examples of solutions created by Siemens and its customers that impact personal, local and global communities. In addition to JetZero, these examples include:

Spinnova is a Finnish technology company that enables circularity in textile manufacturing with sustainable and chemical-free fabric production using Siemens' Digital Twin technologies and factory automation.

is a Finnish technology company that enables circularity in textile manufacturing with sustainable and chemical-free fabric production using Siemens' Digital Twin technologies and factory automation. Wayout International , a Swedish water technology company developing a proprietary drinking water production solution to improve personal health and well-being in daily life using Siemens' edge computing, digital twin technologies and Insights Hub, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens.

, a Swedish water technology company developing a proprietary drinking water production solution to improve personal health and well-being in daily life using Siemens' edge computing, digital twin technologies and Insights Hub, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens. Desert Control is a Norwegian startup aiming to revolutionize sustainable agriculture and urban greening in regions suffering from desertification, fostering agricultural prosperity and healthy green space using Siemens' Industrial Operations X.

is a Norwegian startup aiming to revolutionize sustainable agriculture and urban greening in regions suffering from desertification, fostering agricultural prosperity and healthy green space using Siemens' Industrial Operations X. Arc is an American company focused on the electrification of the marine industry and making boating more modern, enjoyable, and sustainable using Siemens' NX, Teamcenter and Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software.

