Siemon Educates the Industry on Cabling Considerations for the Next Wave of Wi-Fi

WATERTOWN, Conn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced a new white paper that covers key design and media selection strategies for designers, consultants, end users and installers to ensure that network cabling infrastructures are prepared to support high-efficiency Wi-Fi access point (WAP) connections.

Authored by Valerie Maguire, BSEE, Global Sales Engineer for Siemon, the new white paper entitled, "Preparing for Wi-Fi 6: Cabling Considerations for High Efficiency Wireless Access Point Connections," explains the technology behind the latest IEEE 802.11ax High-Efficiency Wireless (HEW) standard known as Wi-Fi 6 and what users can expect in terms of wireless speeds with this new technology. The new white paper outlines the key cabling design strategies that will ensure structured cabling uplinks will be ready to support Wi-Fi 6, including support for current and future transmission speed and remote powering requirements.

"To take full advantage of Wi-Fi 6 technology, it is recommended to deploy two class E A /category 6A shielded or higher performing drops to each WAP or router and a minimum 25-Gig capable backbone to support Wi-Fi 6 uplink capacity," says Maguire. "In addition, Wi-Fi 6 WAPs will need more power and require 30-watt Type 2 PoE, which calls for more thermally stable cabling systems and solid conductor cords. Here at Siemon, we continue to focus on developing innovative solutions that ensure maximum performance and reliability while minimizing heat rise to optimally support WAPs and other PoE-powered devices."

In the new white paper, Maguire also covers the use of a grid-based zone cabling architecture, field terminated plugs and other key cabling design strategies to ensure support for Wi-Fi 6. To download the new white paper, "Preparing for Wi-Fi 6: Cabling Considerations for High Efficiency Wireless Access Point Connections" visit go.siemon.com/Wi-Fi_6.

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.

