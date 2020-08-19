Siemon Enables Cost-Effective Physical Network Security with New LockIT™ Patch Cords

WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced its new LockIT™ system category 6 and category 6A patch cords that prevent unintended or unauthorized disconnections in a network.

Siemon's LockIT patch cords available in shielded and unshielded category 6A and unshielded category 6 can be freely inserted into an RJ45 outlet at end device locations or patch panels but require the included LockIT Cord Key for removal. They are ideal for preventing disconnection of devices such as security cameras, point-of-sale terminals, self-service kiosks, digital displays and other devices in publicly-accessible spaces like schools, retail stores, transportation hubs, hospitality venues and hospitals.

LockIT cords are also ideal for protecting mission-critical network connections within data centers and telecommunications spaces. They are offered in both 26 and 28 AWG constructions, with 28 AWG offering a smaller diameter for better airflow and increased flexibility in high-density patching areas. The extended length of the LockIT Cord Key also makes it easy to unlock cords in these tight spaces. All LockIT cords feature a transparent low-profile boot that ensures proper bend relief and a bright red locking tab that makes it easy to identify secure connections.

"With more networked devices than ever before, cost-effectively protecting connections and preventing unauthorized disconnects in public spaces is critical to keeping networks and their connected devices secure," says Susan Cocco, product manager for Siemon. "Not only is our LockIT system ideal for public spaces, but it also adds an additional layer of security in mission-critical network spaces. LockIT provides a simple yet cost-effective, easily implemented and highly manageable solution for a wide range of applications and vertical markets."

The LockIT cords feature Siemon's patented metallic isolator and internal load bar for superior category 6 and category 6A transmission performance. Integrated PowerGUARD technology with a higher 75°C operating temperature also improves heat dissipation in remote powering applications, including PoE and power over HDBaseT (PoH). The LockIT patch cords are part of Siemon's LockIT system that includes brightly-colored yellow Secure LC and RJ45 outlet locks that are freely inserted and locked flush into any standards-compliant RJ45 outlet or LC fiber adapter to block port access, while providing a clean appearance without obstructing adjacent outlets or protruding beyond the outlet face.

