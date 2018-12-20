Siemon Introduces Active Cold Aisle Containment Solution

WATERTOWN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced the launch of its active cold aisle containment solution, featuring roof panels that open automatically during an alarm event to facilitate access to sprinkler systems and other fire suppression systems.Compatible with all Siemon data center cabinets deployed in a pod configuration, the active cold aisle containment solution improves efficiency and expands the capacity of a data center without the need for supplemental cooling while leveraging existing fire suppression systems.

Active aisle containment panels form a horizontal roof across the cold aisle and when used in conjunction with self-closing or manual doors that close off the end of the aisle, the cold air is contained in the aisle to provide targeted cooling to active equipment. Electromagnets hold the active roof panels in place during normal operation and in the event of an alarm, release the panels allowing them to swing open. These magnets utilize 24VDC power and are compatible with most standard power supplies deployed in the data center environment. The power supply connects to the facility fire alarm control panel or smoke sensor output to ensure that the panels automatically open during an alarm event.

"Our active cold aisle containment solution is a cost-effective way for customers to leverage their existing fire suppression systems rather than having to bring it down into the cold aisle, enabling them to achieve compliance with codes such as NFPA 75 standards for fire protection of information technology equipment," said Peter Thickett, Siemon's product manager. "The active roof panels are compatible with all Siemon floor standing cabinets and custom sizes and technical support are available to ensure that the system supports the specific needs of the customer."

For more information on active cold aisle containment, visit: www.siemon.com/wheelhouse

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.

