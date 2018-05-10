Siemon's New Lighter Cabinet Solutions Improve Aesthetics and Visibility

In addition to existing black (RAL 9011), Siemon's VersaPOD®, V800™, V600™ and Wall-Mount Cabinets are now available in white (RAL 9003) and light gray (RAL 7035), with white stocked for the Americas and light gray stocked internationally. Cabinet accessories are also available in white and light gray to ensure a seamless look throughout the cabinets, including VersaPOD zero-U and end-of-row panels, cable managers, blanking panels and PDU mounting brackets. Vertical patch panels, cable trays, cable managers and brush guards used with V800 and V600 cabinets also come in a white or gray, as well as common cabinet accessories like equipment shelves, filler panels, exhaust chimneys, lid dividers, casters and mounting rails.

Lighter colored cabinets are becoming a trend in data centers due to their clean, modern look. They also reflect up to 75 percent more light than black cabinets for overall improved visibility, making critical network connections and equipment easier to see in dim lighting conditions. With improved visibility, lighting energy within these networking spaces may be reduced for potential operational cost savings. Lighter colored cabinets are also less prone to visible scratches, and they blend well into surrounding décor.

"We are extremely pleased to round out our comprehensive cabinet offering with white and light gray color options," says Candace Achenbach, product manager for Siemon. "Not only does the expansion support increasing popularity for lighter colored cabinets in data centers, but our lighter colored wall-mount cabinet is ideal for blending into the walls of classrooms, retail spaces or other similar environments."

Siemon's VersaPOD cabinets leverage the vertical space between cabinets and at the end of row for zero-U patching, cable management and power distribution, reducing stranded power outlets by 75 percent and resulting in 46 percent savings. The V800 cabinet is ideal for high-density data center environments, while the V600 is a versatile, cost-effective cabinet prefect for housing servers. Siemon's feature-rich wall-mount cabinet saves valuable floor space and is ideal as a mini telecomm room or for remote network distribution and consolidation points in open, unprotected spaces. All of Siemon's cabinets are also available as V-Built™ preconfigured cabinets that come preloaded with Siemon components, including connectivity, PDUs, cable management and accessories to meet specific applications and configurations.

For more information about Siemon's comprehensive cabinet offering, visit www.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance low voltage infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siemons-new-lighter-cabinet-solutions-improve-aesthetics-and-visibility-300646594.html

SOURCE The Siemon Company

Related Links

http://www.siemon.com

