Siemon's PowerGUARD™ Technology Delivers Superior Support for Remote Powering Applications

WATERTOWN, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced the launch of its new PowerGUARD brand. Aligning the company's established copper cable and connectivity systems that feature innovative technology specifically designed to provide superior support for remote powering applications such as Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Power over HDBaseT (PoH), PowerGUARD enhancements are engineered into Siemon's outlets, plugs, cables and patch cords to ensure a robust and reliable end-to-end system that guards against the impact of delivering DC power to IP-based devices over the low-voltage IT infrastructure.

Remote powering technology, like PoE and PoH, transmits DC power along with data over copper twisted-pair cabling systems to end devices and significantly impacts network infrastructure deployments, enabling faster installation and reducing cost by eliminating the need for an AC power run. With availability of IEEE 802.3bt 60W Type 3 and 90W Type4 PoE for networked devices and 100W PoH for HDBaseT AV devices, remote powering levels have advanced to power everything from wireless access points, advanced pan-tilt-zoom surveillance cameras, access control devices and LED lights, to video displays, digital signage, point of sale machines and even desktop computers.

"With today's higher levels of remote powering comes the potential for heat buildup within cable bundles and electrical arcing damage to connector contacts," explains Valerie Maguire, distinguished engineer with Siemon. "This can lead to power and efficiency losses, performance degradation and reduced connecting hardware reliability and has resulted in more stringent bundling requirements and the need de-rate the length of network links to maintain performance – all of which limits flexibility when designing and installing networks."

Siemon's PowerGUARD technology includes patented crowned contacts on the company's Z-MAX®, MAX® and TERA® outlets that place the arcing damage caused by unmating connections while transmitting power away from the final mated position to ensure the integrity of contact seating surfaces and maintain long-term reliability.

For networks that utilize modular plug terminated links where devices connect directly to the network via an RJ-45 plug, Siemon's Z-PLUG® Category 6A field-terminated plug with PowerGUARD technology features a fully-shielded 360-degree enclosure and 75°C operating temperature, providing superior heat dissipation in conjunction with Siemon PowerGUARD cables. For traditional network deployments that utilize patch cords for connecting devices to outlets, Siemon's Z-MAX Category 6A and TERA Category 7A four-pair shielded solid modular cords with PowerGUARD technology also offer a 75°C operating temperature, reducing the potential for degraded transmission performance at elevated temperatures and making them ideal for use in spaces that do not have environmental control (e.g., ceilings and warehouses). For use within environmentally controlled spaces, such as active equipment and cross-connect connections within telecommunications spaces, Siemon Category 6A shielded stranded modular cords with PowerGUARD technology are also qualified to 75°C, while offering a smaller diameter and greater flexibility for use within patching fields.

