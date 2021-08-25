Siempre Spirits Limited Signs New Distribution Deal in California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siempre Spirits Limited announced today that it has signed a new agreement for its flagship product Siempre Tequila with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) for distribution in California, effective immediately. Alex Lacroix, Siempre's co-founder and President, made the call after Epic Wine & Spirits was acquired by Southern Wine & Spirits and RNDC "just felt like the right fit." Siempre's current distribution footprint also includes Connecticut, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nevada, Nebraska, Florida, and New Hampshire.

Siempre Tequila Plata over pink background

Stubbornly traditional, made using a unique combination of both blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco and the Valley of Tequila, mineral-rich volcanic spring water, and age-old finishing techniques, Siempre Tequila is available as a Plata (unaged), Reposado, and Añejo tequila alongside other specialty releases coming later in 2021.

Alex Lacroix, CEO and co-founder, said, "On behalf of our entire team at Siempre Spirits, we are excited to partner with RNDC in California. Like us, they are a family business and share the same values in building brands together. They understand the importance of mutual respect, especially with the retailers, operators, and consumers who bring our brand to life. We are excited to share our tequila with their client base and we are honored to expand Siempre Tequila into this new market with our RNDC partners this year."

About Siempre Spirits Limited | With sales of 38,0000 cases (up 600% from 2020) and revenues of +$5 million USD, Siempre Spirits has grown its tequila brands into one of the fastest-growing independent spirit products in its category. Siempre was founded five years ago by Alex Lacroix and Monica Sanita. The award-winning advertising duo took their life savings to start making tequila — it wasn't much; $9,000 and an almost maxed-out credit card, but they made it count.

Continuing in Monica's grandmother's footsteps, they created an agave spirit perfect for them. If it was their favorite, then the world might agree. Besides, it had to be good because they knew they'd be drinking lots of it. After winning industry awards and a ton of hard work later, Siempre has expanded into over 30 markets around the world. Siempre is the rose that grew from adversity. The flowers, both dead and alive in the hand-drawn label, represent beauty born from struggle: symbolism to help its consumers remember to celebrate good times, bad ones, and everything in between — because it's all part of what makes us who we are.

About Siempre Tequila | "No celebrity required" are words this brand stands by. With features in Rolling Stone Magazine, TMZ, Forbes Magazine, and other major media appearances, our award-winning, 100% agave tequila is handcrafted using mineral-rich volcanic spring water. High-quality ingredients and distillation methods produce complex aromas and flavors, with a finishing technique that makes Siempre exceptionally smooth, naturally sweet, and perfect for sipping. Siempre's structure is feminine-meets-masculine with a bright, optimistic colorway and joyful blending that is almost aggressively different from most other tequila brands that tend towards the serious and austere. The illustration style is a blend of traditional Mexican patterns and contemporary tattoo culture. Overall, the effect is one of joyful rule-breaking and rebellion.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Related Images

siempre-tequila-plata.jpg

Siempre Tequila Plata

Siempre Tequila Plata over pink background

siempre-tequila-celebrity-not.jpg

Siempre Tequila Celebrity Not Required Campaign

Siempre Celebrity Not Required campaign

SOURCE Siempre Spirits Limited