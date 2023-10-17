Siena Heights University Partners with Henry Ford Health to Combat Michigan Healthcare Worker Shortage

ADRIAN, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siena Heights University (SHU) is proud to announce a partnership with Henry Ford Health designed to address the critical worker shortage in Michigan's healthcare sector. Under this collaboration, Henry Ford Health full-time employees can use a $1,000 tuition benefit to enroll in any one of 20 online healthcare certificate programs offered at SHU. Additionally, full-time employees can apply a $3,000 benefit toward undergraduate or graduate degrees through SHU's online educational platform, SHU Global. Part-time employees are eligible for tuition benefits as well.

Siena Heights University Workforce Development

In Michigan, the healthcare industry continues to grapple with a staggering 27,000 job vacancies within its hospitals. Since 2020, staffing has remained the top concern for hospital CEOs across the state. Nurses, technicians, and medical assistants are the top categories. Notably, SHU's Workforce Development program offers seven technician certificates as well as a Medical Assistant program, and SHU Global offers a RN to BSN 16-month accelerated program.

In 2022, The American College of Healthcare Executives emphasized the importance of "longer-term creative solutions" that healthcare systems can adopt to attract and retain their workforce. Offering employees opportunities for career growth is one strategy they identified to help address the national worker shortage.

Employee upskilling not only enhances career mobility for hospital workers, but also addresses critical gaps in the healthcare system where qualified workers are in high demand.

"We're very excited to partner with Henry Ford Health," said Siena Heights University President Doug Palmer, Ph.D. "Our goal from the beginning with launching the Workforce Development program was to help shape the future of healthcare workforce. This partnership absolutely helps us work towards that mission."

Henry Ford Health employs over 33,000 individuals and has more than 250 locations across the state. Hospitals collectively employ 208,000 people in Michigan, making them one of the state's largest employers.

This initiative underscores Siena Heights University's latest effort to equip students with job-ready skills through its impactful Workforce Development program, which launched at the beginning of 2023.

More information about SHU's Workforce Development program can be found here.

About Siena Heights University

Siena Heights University is a Catholic university founded in 1919 and sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. The University is headquartered in Adrian, Mich., with degree completion centers in Dearborn, Benton Harbor, Monroe, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson and online.

