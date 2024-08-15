Sienza Energy, a Caltech-Incubated Battery Company Addresses Battery Safety for the EV Market.

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company that is backed by Los Angeles-based philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong, demonstrates how its unique and proprietary 3D nanostructure addresses the global EV market's safety concerns.

Dr. Azin Fahimi, the CTO of Sienza Energy stated: "Our 3D nanostructures improve heat dissipation, preventing localized hotspots and reducing the risk of thermal runaway. This makes Sienza's batteries safer and more reliable in operation."

Dr. Matthew Tasooji, Sienza CEO stated: "As we enter a new global paradigm for state-of-the-art green battery solutions in energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, the issue of battery safety becomes of paramount importance. Sienza batteries improved mechanical stability can better absorb and distribute mechanical stress, reducing the likelihood of internal short circuits. "

"The South Korean Aricell battery plant fire and more recent Mercedes-Benz EQE fire at a parking lot in Seoul, raises an urgent need to focus on EV safety," he said.

"The 3D nanostructure combined with the silicon based anode provides an opportunity to establish a unique battery with enhanced safety and efficiency," stated Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, majority investor in Sienza and Board member.

Jim Demetriades, the CEO of Kairos Ventures, an early investor in Sienza Energy, reiterated "We are committed to build batteries that can generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power the world by putting safety front and center."

Dr. Mory Gharib, Chairman of the Board of Sienza Energy went on say: "By increasing the surface area of the electrodes, 3D nanostructures enhance the efficiency of electrochemical reactions, thus improving battery performance and longevity without compromising safety."

Spherical Insights and Consulting estimates the global lithium ion battery market to grow to $273.8 billion by 2030.

SOURCE Sienza Energy