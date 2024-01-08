Sienza Energy, a Caltech-Incubated Battery Company developing 3D nano-structured electrodes joins the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster (BCC-NL)

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company that is backed by Los Angeles-based Patrick Soon-Shiong, signed an MOU with the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster. Sienza's 3D nan0-structured electrodes deliver unparalleled architecture, unleashing the potential of high energy density batteries.

After their visit to the headquarters of Sienza Energy, the representatives of SALD, VDL/NedCar, and Kalpana Systems remarked:

"We are very impressed with the unique battery architecture the Sienza Energy team has built and are pleased to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding by the two sides.

We look forward to welcoming Sienza Energy into the Dutch ecosystem for advanced battery manufacturing and we are looking forward to jointly exploring whether Sienza's battery architecture can be optimised with Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition.

Erik Kremers, CTO of SALD B.V., explains; "we have developed Spatial ALD technology, a globally unique, patented process for applying coatings on an industrial scale that are as thin as a single atom. These atomic nanocoating's have the potential to revolutionize entire industries, including the production of battery cells for cars and smart devices.: "We are proud to be part of the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster and are very pleased about the cooperation with Sienza Energy."

The Dutch Government is working with industry, civil-society organizations, knowledge institutions, and other authorities to work toward a sustainable environment for the future. In this circular economy, there will be no more waste, as resources will be used again and again. The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency and the Innovation Attache Network are actively supporting Sienza Energy in establishing their presence in the Netherlands and connecting with suitable partners.

Dr. Matthew Tasooji, Sienza CEO stated: "As we enter a new global paradigm for state-of-the-art green battery solutions in energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, we hope to partner with BCC-NL from the Netherlands to build, operate and maintain Sienza's batteries across Europe."

"We are honored to have hosted BCC-NL at Sienza. Our partnership will help expedite Sienza's goal to become a major player in the global battery market," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Dr. Mory Gharib, Chairman of the Board of Sienza Energy went on say: "The Netherlands is taking a leading role in the green tech space and together we hope to build batteries that can generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power the world."

Spherical Insights and Consulting estimates the global lithium-ion battery market to grow to $273.8 billion by 2030.

