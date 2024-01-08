Sienza Energy, a Caltech-Incubated Battery Company developing 3D nano-structured electrodes joins the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster (BCC-NL)

News provided by

Sienza Energy

08 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company that is backed by Los Angeles-based Patrick Soon-Shiong, signed an MOU with the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster. Sienza's 3D nan0-structured electrodes deliver unparalleled architecture, unleashing the potential of high energy density batteries.

After their visit to the headquarters of Sienza Energy, the representatives of SALD, VDL/NedCar, and Kalpana Systems remarked:

"We are very impressed with the unique battery architecture the Sienza Energy team has built and are pleased to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding by the two sides. 

We look forward to welcoming Sienza Energy into the Dutch ecosystem for advanced battery manufacturing and we are looking forward to jointly exploring whether Sienza's battery architecture can be optimised with Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition. 

Erik Kremers, CTO of SALD B.V., explains; "we have developed Spatial ALD technology, a globally unique, patented process for applying coatings on an industrial scale that are as thin as a single atom. These atomic nanocoating's have the potential to revolutionize entire industries, including the production of battery cells for cars and smart devices.: "We are proud to be part of the Dutch Battery Competence Cluster and are very pleased about the cooperation with Sienza Energy."

The Dutch Government is working with industry, civil-society organizations, knowledge institutions, and other authorities to work toward a sustainable environment for the future. In this circular economy, there will be no more waste, as resources will be used again and again. The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency and the Innovation Attache Network are actively supporting Sienza Energy in establishing their presence in the Netherlands and connecting with suitable partners.

Dr. Matthew Tasooji, Sienza CEO stated: "As we enter a new global paradigm for state-of-the-art green battery solutions in energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, we hope to partner with BCC-NL from the Netherlands to build, operate and maintain Sienza's batteries across Europe."

"We are honored to have hosted BCC-NL at Sienza. Our partnership will help expedite Sienza's goal to become a major player in the global battery market," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Dr. Mory Gharib, Chairman of the Board of Sienza Energy went on say: "The Netherlands is taking a leading role in the green tech space and together we hope to build batteries that can generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power the world."

Spherical Insights and Consulting estimates the global lithium-ion battery market to grow to $273.8 billion by 2030.

SOURCE Sienza Energy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.