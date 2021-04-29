Siepe Partners with Qontigo to Launch Risk Analytics Solution

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, an investment intelligence leader and provider of best-of-breed analytics and world-class indices, and Siepe, a trusted provider of technology, data and analytics solutions, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch Axioma Risk: Elements, a pre-defined selection of data analytics from the award-winning risk management platform, Axioma Risk™.

Siepe will be offering clients a bespoke configuration of risk analytics across multiple asset classes, with Axioma Risk: Elements providing an entry point for hedge funds, asset managers and other fund managers to integrate a fixed set of fundamental statistics, stress tests and risk settings from the more comprehensive, cloud-native Axioma Risk enterprise software. In addition, Siepe will be able to offer Qontigo's full suite of portfolio construction tools and risk models along with integration capabilities.

"Flexibility and scalability are two of the key tenets of our solutions at Qontigo," said Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Qontigo. "Through the new Axioma Risk: Elements offering, emerging hedge funds who may have had a barrier to entry can now access some of the sophisticated and robust analytics statistics of Axioma Risk, realizing cost efficiencies but without having to sacrifice incisive analysis. Siepe's leadership in data management and integration have made them a natural partner for us not only for this offering, but also for our other products."

"Axioma Risk: Elements is a real value-add to our cloud-based platform," said Charles Chien, Chief Revenue Officer of Siepe. "Adding these critical risk analytics further enhances Siepe's investment management capabilities, giving our clients a bespoke perspective into their portfolios."

Axioma Risk is a cloud-native, API-first risk system for multi-asset class risk management. Customizable stress tests, on-the-fly "what if" analyses in addition to factor and full-revaluations are all available on a single platform.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

About Siepe

Siepe is a leading provider of innovative financial data and technology solutions for complex decision making and workflow management. Through its intuitive managed platform, firms are able to integrate institutional best practices across technology, services and operational processes. Siepe's cloud-based solutions suite offers flexible front, middle and back-office components that can stand alone or integrate with other systems. Siepe's seasoned experts ensure agile and seamless end-to-end implementation and offer continuous support and guidance. Siepe has demonstrated success across the investment management industry, assisting emerging managers to more complex, mature hedge funds in reducing operational risks, enhancing workflow processes, and driving competitive advantages. For more, please visit www.siepe.com.

