SIERA.AI Reveals New Strategic Relationship with UniCarriers Americas to Expand Its Revolutionary Technologies

MARENGO, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIERA.AI and UniCarriers Americas are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic relationship to combine SIERA.AI's innovative safety and autonomy technologies with UniCarriers' expertise as a leading manufacturer and distributor of material handling equipment.

As innovative technologies for automation play an increasingly critical role in logistics and supply chain, industries recognize the need to accelerate the adoption of new and revolutionary technologies to empower and protect those working in manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and warehouses. The SIERA.AI and UniCarriers relationship joins new and proven technologies in facility infrastructure and operator safety, digital self-management, and autonomous mobile robotics.

"The SIERA.AI and UniCarriers relationship is a powerful combination. UniCarriers, with their proven material handling vehicle platforms, can bring to market the next level of innovative technologies throughout the Americas and Europe with their vast distribution network and customer base that demand autonomous solutions," said Saurav Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of SIERA.AI.

"By working with UniCarriers, SIERA.AI is leveraging UniCarriers' custom manufacturing capabilities with SIERA.AI technology to bring new advances in autonomous mobile robotics to the marketplace." said Brian Markison, Senior Director, AGV Sales for UniCarriers. "Additionally, with our dealer network to support the units once a unit has been deployed to a customer, the relationship will deliver a robust solution for customers to automate their process safely and effectively."

ABOUT SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI believes in the power of One. Our goal is to remove One barrier at a time with innovative solutions that empower and protect companies and their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this with our rapid implementation in 3 Key Areas: Facility & Vehicle Safety, Digital Self-Management Platform and Autonomous Mobile Robotics. You can reach SIERA.AI by contacting Cherise Kennerley, public relations at [email protected].

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) designs, manufactures, and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity, and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet, and Barrett brands. Part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UCA has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit www.UniCarriersAmericas.com.

1 © 2020 Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. UniCarriers® is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

