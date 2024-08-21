Sierra Club and EnergySage Partner to Empower Consumers with Clean Home Energy Solutions

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySage, the leading home electrification marketplace, and Sierra Club, the country's most historic grassroots environmental organization, are thrilled to announce the launch of their new partnership. As part of Sierra Club's efforts to promote climate and clean energy solutions, EnergySage will serve as the solar support team for Sierra Club's 3.5 million members, making it easier for them to adopt clean energy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

As the most trusted whole-home electrification marketplace, EnergySage facilitates impact by offering a range of resources and options for clean energy adoption. EnergySage provides consumer choice, delivering fair pricing on good quality equipment from a nationwide network of vetted contractors. The platform allows consumers to compare and choose from vetted contractors, ensuring a hassle-free and safe experience. In addition to residential solar options, EnergySage offers community solar and other home energy solutions like heat pumps and EV chargers, making it a one-stop shop for all clean energy needs.

Sierra Club's decision to choose EnergySage as their solar support team is motivated by their commitment to consumer protection and empowering individuals to make the right choice for their home, complementing Sierra Club's tireless fight to protect the earth by educating and enlisting humanity.

"EnergySage's mission to educate, protect, and empower consumers to adopt clean energy makes them an important partner in guiding our members on home electrification," said Vicangelo Bulluck, Sierra Club's Chief Green Ventures & Partnerships Officer. "EnergySage's transparent platform, expert advisors, and commitment to choice and consumer protection provide straightforward guidance on moving forward to take individual action on the climate crisis in support of our 2030 strategic framework."

The EnergySage and Sierra Club partnership will make the entire process simple and low-stress for members interested in taking the next step in their clean energy journey as well as offer significant cost savings. EnergySage users save an average of 20-30% on the cost of their solar installation. Adopting solutions like solar, battery storage, heat pumps, and more empowers them to take action on climate change and build resilience for their home during extreme weather.

"We are proud to partner with an organization as impactful and respected as the Sierra Club. Together, we will work toward our shared mission of protecting our planet – by building a future powered by clean energy," said Charlie Hadlow, President and COO at EnergySage. "Our goal is to facilitate transparency and confident decision-making for Sierra Club members along their home electrification journey."

EnergySage and Sierra Club are committed to building a long-term and scalable partnership that will continue to grow and positively impact the environment. For more information, visit the Sierra Club and EnergySage websites and follow along on social media. To get started on your clean energy journey and request quotes, click here .

About EnergySage, Inc.



EnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions, including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, EV chargers, and community solar. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers in all 50 states and D.C. to grow their business, reduce costs, and simplify their operations. For these reasons, leading organizations like National Grid, MassCEC, Boulder County, Intuit, Staples, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is the oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization in the United States, with millions of members and supporters. Our mission is to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet by promoting responsible use of ecosystems, advocating for clean energy, climate action, and environmental justice. We offer a variety of outdoor outings, from local hikes to international expeditions, to connect people with nature and foster conservation. By providing comprehensive resources and support, the Sierra Club empowers individuals and communities to engage in effective environmental activism. Recognized as a trusted partner by numerous organizations, we drive environmental change and community engagement nationwide. Visit the Sierra Club website for more information and ways to get involved, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

