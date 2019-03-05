Sierra Club and SunPower Partner to Help Create a Sustainable Future

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots environmental organization Sierra Club, one of the most enduring and influential in the United States, is providing an opportunity for its more than 3.5 million members and supporters to go solar with SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR). As part of the new program, participating Sierra Club members or supporters who purchase or lease a SunPower® home solar system can receive a $1,000 mail-in rebate and SunPower will give Sierra Club $1,000 to support the organization's mission.

"Our climate is in crisis, and it is our mutual responsibility to protect the planet for this and future generations," said Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club. "This partnership with SunPower offers our members a meaningful and cost-effective opportunity to reduce harmful carbon emissions, potentially save on home electricity bills and move the country towards clean energy."

Over the last four years the Sierra Club has helped over 100 towns and cities across the country commit to achieving 100 percent clean energy, from communities like Abita Springs, La., and Georgetown, Texas, to metropolises like Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and St. Petersburg – as well as the states of California and Hawaii, and the District of Columbia. This new alliance between SunPower and the Sierra Club will help further the Sierra Club's overall efforts to advance climate solutions and move the U.S. toward 100 percent renewable energy.

One of the reasons that the Sierra Club selected SunPower for this program was the solar industry leader's deep commitment to sustainable and responsible solar panel manufacturing.

"By making solar more accessible to Sierra Club members, we're advancing the organization's efforts to protect our natural environment while also continuing SunPower's work to change the way our world is powered," said Norm Taffe, SunPower executive vice president, residential solar. "SunPower offers industry-leading solar technology that generates 60 percent more energy in the same space than conventional panels over the first 25 years, which means more savings on electricity bills and a lower carbon footprint for customers."

For several years running, SunPower solar panels have ranked No. 1 in the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's sustainability scorecard. Its direct current E-Series and X-Series solar panels were the first in the world to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Silver designation, demonstrating the product's quality based on rankings in five categories: material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness – areas of importance to Sierra Club and its supporters. These same solar panels are made in a SunPower facility that has qualified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED® Gold) based on the environmental attributes of the building's construction, maintenance and operations. The same manufacturing facility has also received Landfill-Free Verification by NSF for achieving less than 1 percent of waste to landfill.

Sierra Club members interested in the program will work with SunPower and its dealer network to determine if solar is a good fit for their home, as well as explore a variety of financing options which may include cash purchase, loan, or lease.

For more information about this program and Sierra Club's work to advance clean energy and healthier communities, visit this special webpage.

About Sierra Club

The Sierra Club believes in the transformative power of people working together. It is the largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization in the U.S., and for more than 126 years has helped shape the way people participate in local, state, and national advocacy and policy work. The Sierra Club's more than 3.5 million members and supporters have helped make real change in advancing climate solutions, protecting lands, air, water, and wildlife, acting for justice, and getting people outdoors. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org .

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

