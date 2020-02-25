Sierra Club MA Chapter Announces Partnership To Encourage Community Solar Participation With Relay Power

HUDSON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Club MA and Relay Power have entered into a partnership to provide residential community solar to Sierra Club MA supporters. Those who participate will be supporting and facilitating clean energy production here in Massachusetts, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and receive guaranteed savings on their electricity.

"Relay Power is very pleased to work with Sierra Club on this exciting, new partnership," said Neil Potter, VP of Outreach and Partnerships at Relay Power. "Inviting the Sierra Club family of environmentalists to join local community solar farms accelerates our goal of providing clean power to all. We look forward to an especially impactful relationship with an organization of such reach and reputation."

Sierra Club MA Deb Pasternak Executive Director stated, "With time running out to act on climate change, this partnership with Relay Power allows us to enlist our members in supporting a transition to a local renewable energy economy. We are excited to work with a proven, mission-driven company to connect those residents who cannot install solar onsite to local community solar farms."

Interested residents can contact Relay Power for a free consultation about the opportunity by visiting www.relaypower.com/sierraclub , or by calling 617.315.4980

About Relay Power

Relay Power's mission is to engage residential members to power their homes with clean, local renewable power using simple, accessible and affordable options. The Relay Power team has contracted residential and small commercial members for over 30 MW of Community Solar projects to date. To learn more about Relay Power please visit www.relaypower.com .

About Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America's largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.5 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org .

