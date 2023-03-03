Sierra Digital Showcases Breakthrough Industry Cloud Solutions at SAP Energy Conferences Around the Globe

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid transformation of Energy Industries to sustainability, affordability, and security is driving SAP, the global leader in Enterprise business systems and supporting technology, to usher in a new era of cloud-based, easily-customized, rapidly-deployed application solutions. Embracing innovations from a fast-growing ecosystem of third-party developers, SAP's Business Technology Platform (BTP) offers low-code/no-code apps that connect seamlessly with SAP while protecting a clean core.

Current BTP app solutions, available on the SAP Store, are as many as they are varied. But among them, app innovations brought forward by Sierra Digital, a global SAP partner, are quickly being recognized as models of excellence in the trade.

"Sierra's leverage of BTP to develop value-add apps and deliver extensions to SAP solutions lowers a customer's total cost of ownership and accelerates value," said David Maloney, Vice President of BTP Everywhere at SAP. "Sierra is pioneering industry apps in Energy, with plans for other complex and regulated industries. Sierra's launch of cross-industry BTP app solutions by line-of-business extends customer value to HR, Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain. This approach mirrors SAP's go-to-market strategy, enabling a hand-in-glove fit for virtually every SAP customer to optimize productivity, minimize cost & risk, elevate user experiences, and gain max value from existing SAP investments."

Specific to Energy, Sierra will unveil EnerBridge, an app suite designed by Sierra in concert with SAP AG, SAP Americas, and tier-1 Oil & Gas companies around the globe, at two premiere SAP conferences: America's SAP User Group Best Practices Conference: SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Technology Platform (Glendale, Arizona – March 7-9); and SAP's International Conference for Energy 2023 (Basel, Switzerland – April 18-20).

For more information about Sierra's Energy-exclusive BTP offerings, visit http://bit.ly/3y1UinH; For more information about Sierra's cross-industry BTP app suite, visit http://bit.ly/3y4WbAe.

About Sierra: Sierra Digital is rapidly gaining worldwide attention and favor as SAP's new "BTP Application Innovation Station". A global partner to SAP with major development centers on four continents, Sierra distinctly offers SAP-certified 'follow-the-sun' innovation capabilities which enable accelerated, simplified, enhanced SAP experiences without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. Sierra is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs @ 300 in the United States and abroad.

