Sierra Hinson joins Popular Pays as Chief Financial Officer

Sierra is a digital media and marketing veteran who brings over a decade of experience leading Business Operations. Most recently, she served as CFO of Signal, a Customer Intelligence Platform, where she guided the organization through its acquisition by TransUnion. Prior to Signal, Sierra was COO of digital media publication Curiosity.com, which was acquired by Discovery Communications; VP of Operations at sponsorship marketing platform, Pear (a Custom Ink company); and SVP of Finance at online childcare marketplace, Sittercity. Her mix of Financial, Operations, and Human Resources acumen makes her an invaluable addition to the growing Popular Pays team. Sierra brings a forward-thinking attitude to contribute to the accelerating pace of growth of the Chicago based startup.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Popular Pays at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," Sierra says. "I've been following the company for a while, and last year really clarified how their offering can shape the future of advertising. When production went offline, Pop Pays' approach enabled their customers to be agile by keeping them online and, more importantly, unlocking business success unseen pre-pandemic. The company is extremely well-positioned to take a leading role in defining what's next in advertising."

The addition of Sierra to the Popular Pays team is a foundational step for the company's 2021 growth initiatives. They plan to grow their team by 30% in the first half of the year and double their SaaS business, capitalizing on the momentum generated in 2020.

"We're extremely excited to have Sierra join our team," says Popular Pays Co-Founder and CEO Corbett Drummey. "Each of her last roles have given her experience that's incredibly valuable to the journey ahead at Pop Pays, thanks to her executive-level finance and operations background in AdTech, Publishing, Marketplaces, SaaS, and scaling large platform operations. Sierra deeply believes in our mission of driving an Agile Advertising transformation in our industry, and I think she's the perfect CFO to help us get there, as well as a great addition to our team's culture."

About Popular Pays:

The Popular Pays platform enables an agile approach to advertising. They use a network of 80,000 creators to produce content on any channel, a powerful platform to streamline and scale your work, and a team of creative strategists and client service professionals to guide any strategy. Pop Pays makes your team faster, more flexible and more efficient to better deliver on a brand's goals. Brands can easily activate influencers for brand awareness, seamlessly scale content to populate brand channels, and quickly test new platforms to supercharge growth. Popular Pays is a verified Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest Marketing Partner and Y Combinator alumnus. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister hubs in New York City and Los Angeles.

SOURCE Popular Pays