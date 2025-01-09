Sierra Launches 'Let's Get Moving Day' to Motivate Americans to Stay on Track with Fitness Goals in 2025

Sierra, part of the TJ Maxx Family, is launching its 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes'*

Sierra unveils how Americans are embracing new ways to stay active in 2025.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra, the go-to active and outdoor retailer with high-quality products at great prices, is transforming Quitter's Day into 'Let's Get Moving Day' for the second year running with the launch of its 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes.*' Celebrating its mission to get people moving throughout 2025 and beyond, this year's sweepstakes will expand, offering two lucky winners the opportunity to jumpstart their fitness goals with the chance to win a $500 Sierra Gift Card to kick off the New Year in style. The sweepstakes is part of Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day' takeover, launching on January 10, 2025.

Celebrate Let’s Get Moving Day with Sierra

According to research, by the second Friday of January each year, 80% of Americans have already called it quits on their resolutions. Known as Quitters Day, which takes place on January 10, many will abandon these resolutions - most revolving around fitness, weight loss, and healthy eating habits - after 12 days due to being too overly ambitious or expensive. Sierra commissioned research revealing that more than half of U.S. adults (58%)** have quit a fitness or wellness resolution in the past, with 40% of quitters citing a lack of motivation** as the main reason for quitting. The research also looked into emerging activity trends across the U.S. suggesting a shift in how people plan to stay active in 2025, with a focus on more accessible, sustainable, and community-driven approaches that encourage consistency and enjoyment over perfection.

Sierra's recent research found that Americans will be embracing a diverse range of activities that place fitness, health and wellness at the forefront of lifestyle trends. As we head into the new year, 82% of Americans who work out or stay active** cite improving their physical health as a motivation for doing so, and roughly 1 in 4 (26%) Americans are eager to add weight training** to their fitness routine. Holistic fitness trends are also strong, with 23% of U.S. adults showing interest in taking on yoga**, highlighting a growing preference for activities centered on well-being and mindfulness. Nature is calling with hiking surpassing pickleball as one of the most sought-after activities with a quarter (25%) of U.S. adults interested in trying hiking in 2025**.

As part of the TJ Maxx family of brands, Sierra is the one-stop-shop for discovering great finds on top active and outdoor brands for the entire family at amazing savings. Whether it's working out at home, walking the dog, hiking, there's something for everyone at amazing savings. Its wide array of apparel, footwear and gear are all available at up to 60% less*** than department and specialty store prices allowing shoppers to try an array of activities without breaking the bank. Shoppers can browse their vast selection in over 100 stores or online and discover a world of possibilities from the breadth of gear at incredible prices, including its latest 'Get Fit' range consisting of fitness and outdoor essentials for every type of active consumer.

"When it comes to fitness resolutions, we know how challenging it can be to stick with ambitious goals. From financial restrictions to lack of motivation, there are a lot of factors at play that cause most people to drop their fitness goals early on. 'Let's Get Moving Day' supports Sierra's long standing goal to get people moving in the way that makes them feel best, no matter the activity," shared Amanda Johnson, AVP Director of Brand Marketing at Sierra.

From January 10 to January 13, participants can enter the 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes'* via Sierra's Instagram for a chance to win a $500 gift card, available for use online and in-store, by following @SierraOfficial on Instagram, liking Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes' post and sharing a New Year's resolution along with tagging a friend to be kept accountable.

Sierra shoppers hit the slopes with this classic ski jacket (45% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) and ski suit (60% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) to stay warm and dry during snow adventures. For those hoping to kick off their pickleball journey this year, check out this starter micron paddle (42% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) and pickleball shoes (50% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***), ideal for both cement courts and indoor synthetic courts. Experienced and fledgling yogis alike will appreciate Sierra's vast selection of active apparel, from movement friendly nylon leggings (58% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) to this lightweight compression top (31% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***), perfect for chafe-free comfort.

Before and after your fitness activities, be sure to hydrate with this vacuum sealed water bottle (34% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) and stretch those hips with these adjustable hip bands (35% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) to prevent injury. Prioritize muscle recovery with a foam roller (44% less than department or specialty retailers' prices***) for targeting sore muscles and helping to improve mobility and alleviate stress.

