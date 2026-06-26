Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Releases Limited-Edition Trail Pass Lemon Radler in Partnership with Trust For Public Land

CHICO, Calif. and MILLS RIVER, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is celebrating its multi-year partnership with the Trust For Public Land (TPL) and shining a spotlight on land conservation by releasing a limited-edition, co-branded variety of Trail Pass non-alcoholic brew – Trail Pass Lemon Radler.

Limited-edition Trail Pass Lemon Radler non-alcoholic brew, front view of can

"Sierra Nevada and Trust for Public Land share a deep commitment to the outdoors and to community, and that shared purpose is at the heart of this partnership," said Jeff Danter, Executive Vice President & Chief Program Officer at Trust for Public Land. "Together, we've helped protect remarkable California landscapes — from Trinity Alps to Castle Crags and Sardine Valley to the North Fork American River near Lake Clementine — expanding public access, safeguarding watersheds, and conserving places people love. We're excited to see that work celebrated through this limited-edition Trail Pass Lemon Radler."

Since first partnering in 2022, Sierra Nevada has contributed nearly $1 million to TPL. The partnership has helped to permanently protect over 16,000 acres of California wildland, with more projects planned that total an additional 68,000 acres. Protection efforts include safeguarding vital water sources, opening new trails, and keeping forests wild and accessible for the public to enjoy. Completed so far are forest4 and trail projects including:

Trinity Alps to Castle Crags (3,455 acres)

Girard Ridge (1,172 acres)

Mountain Meadows to 101 Ranch (1,826 acres)

Sardine Valley (569 acres)

Pines to Mines (3,503 acres)

Huysink Lake (760 acres)

North Fork American River - Lake Clementine (1,567 acres)

"We value TPL's approach to conservation because it is multifaceted and focused on public access in addition to protecting lands for biodiversity, water conservation, restoration and climate resiliency efforts," said Mandi McKay, Chief Sustainability & Impact Officer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. "Our brewery was inspired by the outdoors and we feel deeply connected to the work of preserving it. Naturally, it made sense for us to craft a brew that celebrates TPL's mission."

The limited-edition co-branded Trail Pass Lemon Radler is designed to draw attention to TPL's valuable conservation efforts, and to complement epic summer trail experiences. It is a tart, crisp ale with a refreshing finish of lemon that is <0.5% ABV. Trail Pass Lemon Radler will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans (MSRP $11.99) and sold at Sierra Nevada's gift shops both online and on-site at the breweries in Chico, Calif. and Mills River, NC.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.