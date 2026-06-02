SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO. INVITES MUSIC FANS TO EMBRACE THE HAZE AT NEW MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

The Friday, August 21 lineup includes:

Phantogram (headliner)

Poolside

Mon Rovîa

Magic City Hippies

King Garbage

Boat Command

Krave Amiko

The Silver Doors

The Saturday, August 22 lineup includes:

Toro y Moi (headliner)

Jonah Kagan

Helado Tropical

Bay Ledges

The Get Right Band

Pink Beds

Coconut Cake

Hannah Kaminer

Random Animals

Yesterday's Clothes

Festivalgoers will groove to a curated lineup of dreamy guitar-pop, chillwave and electronic rock along with vinyl DJ sets by Mr. Soul Motion and Marley Carroll. Between sets, attendees can explore a vendor village showcasing artisanal items from local NC makers, watch a muralist transform a blank wall into living art or relax in a vinyl listening lounge with handcrafted coffee. The Taproom will feature a special menu to highlight the flavor of the festival, and local food trucks will be onsite to complement the brewery's offerings. Attendees can also expect immersive surprises along the way.

"Hazy Little Thing has always had its own personality: juicy, smooth, approachable and, most of all, fun and delicious. It is the perfect complement to any music experience," said Brian Grossman, Chief Brewer and second-generation owner, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. "The Hazy Hideaway was intentionally crafted to offer a lineup and experiences you can taste and feel, just like Hazy Little Thing."

The festival follows National Hazy IPA Day, launched in 2023 by Sierra Nevada, which dedicates the third Thursday in August to the indelible craft beer style. Sierra Nevada entered the hazy IPA category eight years ago and continues to buck category trends with Hazy Little Thing. The beer has been a fixture on the music scene long before it had its own stage, inviting fans to be fully present while enjoying a beer that is juicy and smooth.

Visit https://hazy.sierranevada.com/the-hazy-hideaway and follow Sierra Nevada on social media for festival updates.

ABOUT SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980 and today the brewery remains 100% family-owned and operated. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers and other beverages including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.