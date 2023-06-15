SIERRA NEVADA WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL - GATE SALES AVAILABLE

Legendary Reggae and World Beat Festival Returns THIS WEEKEND to Mendocino County Fairgrounds

BOONVILLE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticket sales will be available at the gate for the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF), June 16-18 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, in Boonville, California. The festival features a star-studded music lineup in a family-friendly setting, and takes place this weekend, Juneteenth long weekend, with Monday, June 19 being a federal holiday. Three-day and single-day tickets are also available online. Buy Tickets

Scenes of pure bliss in the crowd at Sierra Nevada World Music Festival.

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival features live music on two stages until 12 midnight, with the late-night DJ dance hall going until 2am, followed by a silent dance.

The vendor village marketplace includes over 75 stalls with a wide range of international cuisine and carefully selected vendors of handmade arts, decor, apparel and accessories for your shopping and tasting pleasure… an "irie" ambiance of colors and tantalizing aromas.

Children 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Kids Zone offers dedicated children's activities throughout the weekend, including sing-alongs, drumming, face-painting, art projects, games, bubbles, and bouncy castles.

Percussion workshops, dance workshops, yoga classes, and a carnival-style parade with samba groups are among the many activities on offer for all ages.

For the night owls, the silent dance goes until 4am on the first two nights, and offers two live DJ channels in dancers' headphones, with a choice of reggae or world music.

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds is located on Highway 128 in Boonville, CA in the picturesque Anderson Valley, less than three hours north of San Francisco.

Three-day tickets, single-day tickets and camping passes are available via www.snwmf.com.

For more information please visit www.snwmf.com . To book an interview with Festival Director Gretchen Smith please email [email protected] .

Friday, June 16 - Gates 5pm

"Jah Messenjah" Luciano - conscious dancehall star in his first California performance in seven years.

performance in seven years. Kabaka Pyramid - highly anticipated show from the 2023 Grammy winner for Best Reggae Album

Kumar & The Original Fyah - uniting four members of the Grammy-nominated Raging Fyah band

Warrior Sound International - German Soundclash Champion

Jah Warrior Shelter Hi-Fi - San Francisco Bay Area's award-winning top sound system

award-winning top sound system 7th Street Showcase featuring Arkaingelle, Soulmedic and Binghi Ghost - Upcoming artists from Guyana , St. Croix and Hawaii , backed by the 7th Street Band.

Saturday, June 17 - Gates 10am

Beres Hammond - The "King of Lovers Rock"

Tarrus Riley - second generation reggae star with chart topping songs

- second generation reggae star with chart topping songs Derrick Morgan - the original "King of Ska" who helped birth the genre

- the original "King of Ska" who helped birth the genre Johnny Clarke - pioneer of reggae with his essential album "Rockers Time Now" and dozens of hit songs

Soul Syndicate - top session band in Jamaica and creator of the Taxi riddim, a foundation of reggae music

and creator of the Taxi riddim, a foundation of reggae music Rory Stone Love - original selector of the mighty Stone Love Soundsystem

- original selector of the mighty Stone Love Soundsystem Blvk H3ro - exciting young Jamaican artist with a fervent following

The Clarendonians - rare vintage Jamaican act popular in the 1960s

The Steady 45s - ska and rocksteady revival band from Los Angeles , backing The Clarendonians and playing their own set

, backing The Clarendonians and playing their own set Brazilbeat Sound System - direct from New Zealand , bringing a mashup of roots & electronic with live percussion

, bringing a mashup of roots & electronic with live percussion Soul Ska - The Bay Area's top ska/rocksteady outfit

Afrobeats Oakland featuring Juan G - the premiere Afropop collective in Northern California

Boonfire - Boonville's local reggae band

Sunday, June 18 - Gates 10am

Burning Spear - reggae roots legend in his only California show this summer

show this summer Protoje - the musical prodigy, blending hip hop, soul and jazz

Lila Iké - stunning young breakout reggae artist on the pathway to greatness

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba - Malian griot considered the master of the ngoni

- Malian griot considered the master of the ngoni Norma Fraser - Jamaican singer with numerous classic hits including "The First Cut Is the Deepest"

Wesli - thrilling rhythms and melodies from Haiti

Las Cafeteras - Latin band specializing in Son Jarocho

Los Rakas - Grammy-nominated Latin hip-hop duo

More about Sierra Nevada World Music Festival

SNWMF founder Warren Smith envisioned a unique mix of authentic roots-reggae and global music trends, based on conscious music that brings together artists whose lyrics are life-affirming and embrace a positive message. This came to fruition with so many memorable performances over 25 years. With Warren's passing in 2021 and the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has been on hiatus. This year, Warren's wife Gretchen Franz Smith has brought the team back together to make the festival a reality once more. "The time is right for us to gather again in celebration of Peace, Love & Music. SNWMF 2023 is for Warren," she said.

With this 26th edition of the festival, SNWMF stays true to its roots: Sierra Nevada World Music is dedicated to nurturing a world family peacefully united in celebration of the universal spirit of music.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada World Music Festival