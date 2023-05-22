SIERRA NEVADA WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES DAILY LINEUP, SINGLE DAY AND 3-DAY TICKETS

Legendary Festival Returns June 16-18, 2023 to Mendocino County Fairgrounds

BOONVILLE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-day tickets and daily lineup have just been released for the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF), June 16-18 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, in Boonville, California. The festival features a star-studded music lineup in a family-friendly setting, and takes place on the long Juneteenth weekend, with Monday, June 19 being a federal holiday. Three-day tickets and onsite camping are also available. Buy Tickets

Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16

"Jah Messenjah" Luciano - conscious dancehall star in his first California performance in seven years.

performance in seven years. Kabaka Pyramid - highly anticipated show from the 2023 Grammy winner for Best Reggae Album

Kumar & The Original Fyah - uniting four members of the Grammy-nominated Raging Fyah band

Fyah Warrior Sound International - German Soundclash Champion

Jah Warrior Shelter Hi-Fi - San Francisco Bay Area's award-winning top sound system

Hi-Fi More acts to be announced.

Gates open at 5pm .

Saturday, June 17

Beres Hammond - The "King of Lovers Rock"

Tarrus Riley - second generation reggae star with chart topping songs

Derrick Morgan - the original "King of Ska " who helped birth the genre

- the original "King of Ska Johnny Clarke - pioneer of reggae with his essential album "Rockers Time Now" and dozens of hit songs

Soul Syndicate - top session band in Jamaica and creator of the Taxi riddim , a foundation of reggae music

and creator of the Taxi riddim Rory Stone Love - original selector of the mighty Stone Love Soundsystem

Soundsystem Blvk H3ro - exciting young Jamaican artist with a fervent following

Brazilbeat Sound System - direct from New Zealand , bringing a mashup of roots & electronic with live percussion

Soul Ska - The Bay Area's top ska / rocksteady outfit

ska rocksteady Afrobeats Oakland featuring Juan G - the premiere Afropop collective in Northern California

Afropop Boonfire - Boonville's local reggae band

More acts to be announced.

Gates open at 10am .

Sunday, June 18

Burning Spear - reggae roots legend in his only California show this summer

show this summer Protoje - the musical prodigy, blending hip hop, soul and jazz

Lila Iké - stunning young breakout reggae artist on the pathway to greatness

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba - Malian griot considered the master of the ngoni

Ngoni Malian griot ngoni Norma Fraser - Jamaican singer with numerous classic hits including "The First Cut Is the Deepest"

The Clarendonians - rare vintage Jamaican act popular in the 1960s

Wesli - thrilling rhythms and melodies from Haiti

The Steady 45s - ska and rocksteady revival band from Los Angeles , backing The Clarendonians and playing their own set

rocksteady Clarendonians More acts to be announced.

Gates open at 10am .

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival features live music on two stages until 12 midnight, with the late-night DJ dance hall going until 2am, followed by a silent dance.

The vendor village marketplace includes over 75 stalls with a wide range of international cuisine and carefully selected vendors of handmade arts, decor, apparel and accessories for your shopping and tasting pleasure… an "irie" ambiance of colors and tantalizing aromas.

Camping onsite is a great way to enjoy the full festival experience. The pastoral beauty of the venue makes for a wonderful camping experience, and campers may camp next to their vehicles. Limited family camp and ADA-accessible camping are available.

The Kids Zone offers dedicated children's activities throughout the weekend, including face-painting, art projects, games, bubbles, and bouncy castles.

Percussion workshops, dance workshops, yoga classes, and a carnival-style parade with samba groups are among the many activities on offer for all ages.

For the night owls, the silent dance goes until 4am and offers two live DJ channels in dancers' headphones, with a choice of reggae or world music.

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds is located on Highway 128 in Boonville, CA in the picturesque Anderson Valley, less than three hours north of San Francisco.

Three-day tickets, single-day tickets and camping passes are available via www.snwmf.com. Children 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more information please visit www.snwmf.com . To book an interview with Festival Director Gretchen Smith please email [email protected] .

More about Sierra Nevada World Music Festival

SNWMF congratulates its press and media coordinator Kaati Gaffney, publisher of the Reggae Festival Guide magazine and website, recently honored at the 40th IRAWMA Anniversary Awards Ceremony in Kingston, JA, on May 7, 2023. The award recognizes Kaati for 30 years of extraordinary media contributions to reggae and world music.

SNWMF founder Warren Smith envisioned a unique mix of authentic roots-reggae and global music trends, based on conscious music that brings together artists whose lyrics are life-affirming and embrace a positive message. This came to fruition with so many memorable performances over 25 years. With Warren's passing in 2021 and the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has been on hiatus. This year, Warren's wife Gretchen Franz Smith has brought the team back together to make the festival a reality once more. "The time is right for us to gather again in celebration of Peace, Love & Music. SNWMF 2023 is for Warren," she said.

The benefits Sierra Nevada World Music Festival brings to the local community of Boonville and Mendocino are counted not just in dollars spent with local businesses, but also in lasting friendships and relationships and confidence in the tourism sector. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the live music industry and left behind a legacy of uncertainty. SNWMF faces all of this with optimism, knowing that conscious reggae and world music articulate and manifest what the world needs right now… inclusiveness, kindness, positivity and empowerment.

With this 26th edition of the festival, SNWMF stays true to its roots: Sierra Nevada World Music is dedicated to nurturing a world family peacefully united in celebration of the universal spirit of music.

Calendar Listing:

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 16, 17, 18, 2023

Reggae and World Music, Workshops, Dance Troupes, Camping, Kids Zone, Silent Dance, and more

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, Northern California

www.SNWMF.com

