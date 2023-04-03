Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Returns to Mendocino County in June with a Star-Studded Reggae Lineup

BOONVILLE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Artists is pleased to announce the 26th edition of the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF) which takes place at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, CA on June 16, 17, and 18, 2023. The premier roots reggae music and camping festival has been held on Summer Solstice/Father's Day weekend since 1994 (except for a three-year Covid-induced break).

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival is nestled in the rolling hills of Mendocino County California.

The legendary Burning Spear will headline Sunday night. Spear's impact on reggae music is profound; the legacy of his music is one of self-reliance and self-determination for the African diaspora. With a career spanning over six decades, Spear's message remains on point and his vocal delivery is as powerful as it is identifiable.

The star-studded lineup also includes Beres Hammond (who headlines on Saturday night), Luciano (Friday night headliner), Tarrus Riley, Derrick Morgan, Protoje, Kabaka Pyramid, Cocoa Tea, Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba, Lila Iké, Soul Syndicate, The Clarendonians, Wesli, Norma Fraser, Rory Stone Love, and Warrior Sound International, with more artists still to be announced.

The 2023 Sierra Nevada World Music Festival is true to the ethos of founder and programmer, the late Warren Smith, who chose to base the event on conscious music, bringing together artists whose lyrics are life-affirming and embrace a positive message.

Festival producer, Gretchen Franz Smith, states, "We work hard to establish a family-friendly 'vibe', and create a positive, respectful, conscious community of music lovers that treads lightly on the land and leaves nothing behind."

This event has live music on two stages; a late-night DJ dancehall; an eclectic food court and an international marketplace, as well as on-site camping. The Kids Zone offers activities such as parades, drumming, and bouncy castle. Percussion workshops and yoga classes as well as other exciting programming, are available for the adults.

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds are located on Highway 28 in Boonville, CA in the picturesque Anderson Valley just three hours north of San Francisco.

Three-day tickets and camping passes are available through the website. Single-day tickets will be available closer to the event. Kids 12 and under are free with ticketed adult.

For more information, please visit www.snwmf.com or contact [email protected].

Calendar Listing:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 16, 17, 18, 2023

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival

Reggae and World Music, Workshops, Dance Troupes, Camping, more

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, Northern California

www.SNWMF.com

SOURCE Sierra Nevada World Music Festival