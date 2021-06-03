Sierra On-Line's Ken and Roberta Williams to Release New Game in 2021

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken and Roberta Williams, two legendary developers in the history of gaming, are set to release a new video game that the creators say will be "Sierra flavored," in the same vein as early successful franchises like Kings Quest and the Leisure Suit Larry series, but for modern gamers.

The newest entry is preliminarily titled The Secret and will be a single player game that the developers say will be beta-tested by the end of the summer.

Ken and Roberta Williams Marcus Maximus Mera

"Roberta and I have been asked for decades whether we would ever produce another game, and we have always firmly said 'no'. This changed when Roberta had a clever idea for a game, at the same time I am having fun learning the Unity 3D development environment, and I happened to be chatting with a talented 3D artist."

The 3D artist Ken refers to is Marcus Maximus Mera , who has a non-conventional background for game development. Marcus has designed pieces for Harry Winston, Van Cleef Arpels and Loreal USA. He has also collaborated on a jewelry collection with celebrated tattoo artist Paul Booth.

"I was always a huge fan of Sierra On-Line, especially the Space Quest games," said Mr. Mera. "As 3D design became more and more ubiquitous in the jewelry business, I immersed myself in the technology to make custom pieces for clients and that experience has led me here today."

The Williams' and Mr. Mera are collaborating on the game, with additional details, demos and screenshots to be released at a later date. The Secret - the Williams' first game in over two decades, has been in development for the past six months. Updates on the current status of the game can be found at: www.KensGame.com.

