Sierra Oncology to Present Momelotinib and SRA737 Overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

- Presentation scheduled for 8:00 am ET on June 5, 2019 -

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet needs in hematology and oncology, today announced that Dr. Nick Glover, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and updates concerning its clinical stage drug candidates, momelotinib and SRA737, at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, June 5 at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York.

During the presentation, Dr. Glover will discuss:

updated progress in the development program for momelotinib, the company's Phase 3 JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

preliminary clinical efficacy data for Sierra's Chk1 inhibitor, SRA737, which will have been presented on June 1 st at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be accessible through the Sierra Oncology website at www.sierraoncology.com.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a clinical stage drug development company advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Our lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

SRA737 is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key regulator of cell cycle progression and the DNA Damage Response (DDR). SRA737+LDG is a novel drug combination, where non-cytotoxic low dose gemcitabine (LDG) acts as a potent extrinsic inducer of replication stress that potentiates SRA737's anti-tumor activity. Phase 1/2 clinical trials of SRA737 and SRA737+LDG in multiple solid tumors are ongoing. Sierra has also prepared for a potential clinical study of SRA737 in combination with a PARP inhibitor.

SRA141 is a potent, selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Cell division cycle 7 kinase (Cdc7), a key regulator of DNA replication and involved in the DDR network. Sierra has completed the IND filing process with the FDA for SRA141 and prepared for a potential Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.sierraoncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's anticipated clinical development activities, and potential benefits of Sierra Oncology's product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates, product candidates may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the preclinical and anticipated clinical development of its product candidates, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and product candidates and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

