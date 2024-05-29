SIERRA, PART OF THE TJ MAXX FAMILY OF BRANDS, CELEBRATES 100TH STORE OPENING MILESTONE

The active and outside retailer will celebrate with a road trip from Chicago to Sheboygan where shoppers can win $10,000 in Sierra gift card prizes

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra , the TJ Maxx sister brand that delivers great value on top active and outdoor brands for the whole family, is thrilled to announce its 100th store location is opening in Sheboygan's Deertrace Kohler shopping center on Friday, May 31. This milestone marks a significant step in Sierra's journey to provide incredible value on quality active and outdoor products to shoppers across the nation.

The Sierra Active Wagon is road tripping from Chicago to Sheboygan to celebrate the 100th store milestone

As part of the milestone celebration, Sierra will be road-tripping from Chicago to Sheboygan in the Sierra Active Wagon stacked with 100 Sierra products* Items along for the ride that will be available to shoppers in the new store include kayaks, sleeping bags, yard games, sporting goods, pet essentials, hiking boots, yoga mats, running shoes, ski and snow gear, and so much more! Sierra will hit the road on May 30 to trek across state lines and arrive in Sheboygan the morning of the grand opening event on May 31, with brief stops at a few Sierra stores along the way! Brand ambassadors will give out Sierra swag at each pit stop location, including the Kildeer location in Illinois, and the Brookfield store in Wisconsin.

The fun doesn't stop there – Sierra lovers can join in on the celebration by keeping an eye out for the Sierra Active Wagon and, if spotted, post an Instagram story or in-feed post tagging @sierraofficial and #SierraSweeps for the chance to win one of ten $1,000 gift cards for a shopping spree at any Sierra store or online at Sierra.com! See below for additional information.

Sierra Vice President and Marketing Director Caitlin Kobelski shares: "Reaching 100 stores is a testament to our loyal shoppers who share our love for getting active. We're excited to bring our unique shopping experience to Sheboygan, providing a convenient destination to gear up for their next adventure with an extensive selection of top brands at incredible prices. As we continue to grow our nationwide footprint, we will continue to provide shoppers with all the apparel, footwear and gear they need to enjoy the day-to-day activities that suit them best, without breaking the bank."

Sierra will open its doors to the Sheboygan community with a grand opening celebration from 8:00am on May 31, including music from a local DJ, fun games with giveaways for shoppers, and more! Sierra is excited to celebrate the new store and the expansion of its nationwide presence with a donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin , the leading hunger-relief organization in the state, the National Park Foundation and KABOOM!.

Sierra is dedicated to equipping families with the quality products they need to get active in the ways that suit them best – at prices they love. The Sheboygan store opening signifies a major milestone in Sierra's mission to make an active lifestyle accessible to residents around the country.

GRAND OPENING INFO & STORE FEATURES

Sierra 100th Store Road Trip Schedule: May 30 Chicago, IL : at or about 10:00 - 11:00 AM CT Sierra Kildeer Store: at or about 11 - 11:50 AM CT Milwaukee, WI : at or about 2:30 - 4 PM CT Sierra Brookfield Store : at or about 4:30 - 6 PM CT May 31 Sierra Sheboygan Store : at or about 8AM - 7 PM CT June 1 Sierra Sheboygan Store : at or about 9AM - 5 PM CT

Giveaway Details: Sierra fans post a picture of the Sierra Active Wagon tagging @sierraofficial and # SierraSweeps on Instagram stories or via an in-feed post for a chance to win one of ten $1,000 gift cards to Sierra

@sierraofficial SierraSweeps Grand Opening: Friday, May 31 @ 8:00 a.m .

a.m Store Location: Deertrace Kohler , 4027 State Highway 28, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Deertrace Kohler Store Size: 20,000 Square Feet

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday 9:30 a.m . to 9:30 p.m . and Sunday 10:00 a.m . to 8:00 p.m .

#SierraSweeps Terms & Conditions available here: https://www.sierra.com/lp2/sierra100thstoresweeps_24/

ABOUT SIERRA

Founded in 1986, Sierra helps customers get active with quality brands, vast selection, and affordable prices. Sierra is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Shop any of our 100 Sierra stores or visit Sierra.com to find apparel, footwear, and gear for your whole family at incredible prices. Give @SierraOfficial a follow on Instagram and Facebook , then tag us to share your travels, new hobbies, and great finds.

