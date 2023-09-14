Sierra Revolutionizes Time-to-Value with App Builds at SAP BTP Executive Summits

News provided by

Sierra Digital Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 11:53 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP is now celebrating the speed, simplicity, and value-driving possibility of the Business Technology Platform (BTP) at the SAP BTP Executive Summits West (9/14) and East (9/21). BTP centralizes Data Analytics, App Development, Integration, AI Services, and Automation in one unified environment, simplifying the SAP experience. And among the Summits' notable sponsors, Sierra Digital is standing out for their simplification of BTP-based App builds with a quick, three-step cycle.

The process begins with Sierra's dual Assessments for Custom Code Conversion and SAP Datasphere Readiness. In recent months, these carefully guarded trade-secrets have sparked an energetic buzz, because Sierra's unique Assessments characterize each element of an enterprise ecosystem by its distance from BTP-based advantages. Like a roadmap, Sierra's Assessments pinpoint areas ready for low-code/no-code transformation (GreenLight) versus components needing enhancement (YellowLight) or overhaul (RedLight).

Sierra Digital then helps prioritize use cases where BTP Apps can simplify, enhance, and extend SAP's value to an organization. Sierra Digital's adaptable App Frameworks align to specific enterprise needs, while enabling faster (and cost-conscious) deployment than traditional custom code.

The OhZone suite, a portfolio of cross-industry solutions with use-cases in almost any line-of-business, provides a connective shell around core and common SAP modules, such as SAP Project Systems, SAP FI/CO, and more. In each use case edition, OhZone offers a simplified, enhanced, user-specific interface. With OhZone, users can automate redundant task sets, read/write direct to SAP in real time from any device, and thus, get more done with every hour worked.

To learn how OhZone can enhance your experience of SAP, join Sierra at the SAP BTP Executive Summit West (9/14) or East (9/21) or schedule a personal consultation with our Experts. To request more information, contact [email protected].

About Sierra: Sierra Digital connects enterprise users to revolutionary technologies that simplify, enhance, and extend SAP system value without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. Sierra is a global partner to SAP, providing quick Cloud advantages with low-code/no-code app development and expert adoption support. Privately held and headquartered in Houston, Sierra employs more than 300 in the United States and abroad.

CONTACT:     

Jacob Harris, Staff Writer 

Sierra Digital

[email protected]

(606) 975-5674 

SOURCE Sierra Digital Inc.

Also from this source

Sierra Digital Stands Out at ASUG Best Practices: SAP for Oil, Gas, & Energy

Sierra Digital Showcases Industry-Exclusive BTP Readiness Assessments at Major National SAP Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.